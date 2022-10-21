All stealth edits in Oct. 19 Disney Dreamlight Valley update

Some of the best changes and additions are secret.

The first massive content update in Disney Dreamlight Valley added The Lion King villain Scar to the valley, a new mine for players to explore, a main storyline quest continuation, a villainous new Star Path, and a plethora of spooky content for the Halloween season.

While these are a few of the new features that players will likely immediately take notice of upon logging in to play, Gameloft also quietly snuck in a few other exciting features.

Some of the changes and additions that players may be most excited about don’t appear in the officially listed patch notes or are overshadowed by the bigger content additions. Although many of these changes are smaller ones, some of them are truly game-changing.

The biggest changes players might not be aware of that were introduced during the Oct. 19 update are as follows.

There are now many more hair colors for players to choose from. These new hair colors exist for both the primary hair color and the secondary one.

Players can now interact with their loyal companions by approaching them and selecting the pet option.

The photography system was entirely remodeled after the same system that existed in the promotional Avatar Designer Tool that was released prior to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s official launch. With this new system, players can now add unique frames to their photos, choose from a variety of filters, have their character pose in specific ways, change their character’s facial expression, and share their photos with a QR code.

The white picket fence that was previously found all around Dreamlight Valley but was unattainable is now an asset that players can craft at any crafting station. One piece of this fence can be created for five Softwood.

