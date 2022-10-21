All Disney Dreamlight Valley Villain Star Path rewards

The first-ever big Disney Dreamlight Valley content update has arrived and brought with it an infamous The Lion King Villain, a continuation to the main storyline, a plethora of spooky content, and a wicked new Villain Star Pass.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second Star Path, which follows on the heels of the bright and cheery Pixar Star Path, takes a darker turn and is all about everything villainous and wicked. In honor of the spooky season, the Villain Star Path offers players assets like Halloween-themed items and motifs, Disney villain clothing, and even a special new companion that demonstrates a perfect collaboration between spooky and villainous.

To attain these rewards, players will need to navigate the usually enchanting world of Dreamlight Valley in a more sinister manner. The Villain Star Path asks players to “work side-by-side with nefarious Disney villains, remove Night Thorns to stake [their] territory, and spend some time skulking around the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust.”

The currency for the second-ever Star Path is Pumpkin tokens. These can be earned by completing numerous tasks listed on the “Duties” page of the Star Path event section. Those who want to get the rewards immediately can also spend 100 Moonstones to purchase 10 Pumpkin tokens at any given point. This process can be repeated as much as players desire to do so, although it is not the best usage for Moonstones and players should instead try to complete duties to gain tokens.

There is a grand total of 43 rewards to be gained across all of the Star Path pages. A decent number of these are Moonstone rewards, however, and the number of actual attainable assets is closer to about 34 items.

All Villain Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second Star Path installment features a plethora of villain and spooky-themed assets ranging from Maleficent’s horns as a wearable hat to a Hades motif that players can use when creating their own wardrobe items.

The first page of the Star Path includes seven different collectible rewards. Players can purchase Black Cat Ears that can be worn as a hat. This reward costs 25 Pumpkin tokens. A Magic Mirror (On the Wall) can be collected by players for 50 Pumpkin tokens. A blazing fire motif can be purchased for 10 Pumpkin tokens. A poison apple motif from Snow White can be purchased for 10 Pumpkin tokens. Players can gain a new friend from the first Star Path page by purchasing the Wind-Up Raccoon Companion for 50 Pumpkin tokens. Companions are small pets that follow players around Dreamlight Valley. Two different rewards on this page offer players the chance to spend 20 Pumpkin tokens to obtain 200 Moonstones twice. This means that players may gain 400 Moonstones from spending 40 Pumpkin tokens on the first page of the Star Path.



The second Star Path page has a set of seven different rewards available for players to collect. A motif featuring Hades from Hercules is available for 10 Pumpkin tokens. A Well of Souls furniture item that seems to be inspired by Hades’ realm in Hercules can be purchased for 40 Pumpkin tokens. A motif featuring the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland can be bought for 10 Pumpkin Tokens. An Orange Trick or Treater’s Bounty furniture item can be purchased for 25 Pumpkins. Players can buy a cat motif for 10 Pumpkin tokens. Two rewards offer players 200 Moonstones. Thus, up to 400 Moonstones may be gained from purchasing both available rewards for 20 Pumpkins each on this page of the Star Path.



The third page of the Star Path has seven items that players can purchase. An Incredibles Super-Mask can be bought for 25 Pumpkin tokens. Those who played during the last Star Path, which was Pixar-themed, likely have the matching Incredibles Suit to go with this asset. A spiderweb motif can be bought for 10 Pumpkin tokens. A Late Riser Bench, which is a coffin furniture item, may be bought for 40 Pumpkin tokens. A bat motif costs 10 Pumpkin tokens. A Gothic Castle Window that can be placed inside players’ homes can be bought for 50 Pumpkin tokens. Players once more have the opportunity to spend Pumpkin tokens on Moonstones up to two times. As is also the case on the previous Star Path pages, each of these two times offers players 200 Moonstones for 20 Pumpkin tokens each.



The fourth Star Path page also has seven rewards available but features more items and fewer Moonstones than the previous pages. A motif featuring the face that appears in the mirror on the wall in Snow White can be bought for 10 Pumpkin tokens. Players may buy a Web-Snared Tree furniture item for 40 Pumpkin tokens. A carved pumpkin face motif costs 10 Pumpkin tokens. A Skeleton Onesie can be bought for 40 Pumpkin tokens. A simple bat motif may be purchased for 10 Pumpkin tokens. A Mickey Mouse Jack-O’-Lantern can be bought for 25 Pumpkin tokens. Players can purchase 200 Moonstones for 20 Pumpkin tokens.



The fifth page of the Villain Star Path features seven assets for players to purchase. A different bat motif from the previous one may be bought for 10 Pumpkin tokens. Players may buy a wearable Plague Mask for 40 Pumpkin tokens. A ribcage motif may be bought for 10 Pumpkin tokens. A Halloween Bench furniture asset can be purchased for 40 Pumpkin tokens. Players can attain a witch hat motif for 10 Pumpkin tokens. A Floating Candles furniture item can be bought for 25 Pumpkin tokens. Players may purchase 300 Moonstones for 35 Pumpkin tokens.



The sixth Star Path page has another seven items for players to attain. Players may purchase Malevolent Fairy Horns inspired by Maleficent for 25 Pumpkin tokens. Yet another bat motif can be purchased for 10 Pumpkin tokens. A wearable pair of Raven Wings can be bought for 40 Pumpkin tokens. A motif of Maleficent can be purchased for 10 Pumpkin tokens. Maleficent’s Throne can be bought for 50 Pumpkin tokens. Players may buy a motif featuring Chernabog from Fantasia for 10 Pumpkin tokens. 300 Moonstones may be purchased for 35 Pumpkin tokens.



The seventh and final Star Path page offers 90 Moonstones for 10 Pumpkin tokens.

When does the Villain Star Path end in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Villain Star Path will be available for 32 days from Oct. 20, 2022. This means that it will come to an end on Nov. 21, 2022, and that anyone hoping to gain these villainous rewards should get to work immediately.