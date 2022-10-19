Disney Dreamlight Valley faces server issues as players flock to play first big update

The magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit with a surge of players since it first launched in an early access state. Although it’s already full of a plethora of content sure to keep players busy, Gameloft has massive plans and an expansive roadmap for developing it further.

The first step in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s roadmap arrived today when Gameloft launched the first big update and brought with it Disney’s infamous The Lion King villain Scar, a wicked new Star Path, spooky content to get players in the Halloween mood, and many bug fixes. With such a massive update, players were understandably eager to jump in on the action. But due to the number of players trying to get in at the same time, the server room is overloaded and the game is experiencing issues for many players.

We're aware of the Night Thorns clogging up the server room and causing connection issues for some players – turns out, you're all extremely excited about jumping into the Valley to see the new content. We love to see it!



The team's looking into these issues right now.✨ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 19, 2022

Luckily, Gameloft is aware of the issue and is actively looking into the problem. Thus, players should be able to befriend Scar, gather spooky assets, and otherwise explore the new update soon enough once the team shares a fix for those who are having trouble.

Players can keep track of whether or not Disney Dreamlight Valley is down or experiencing issues by checking the Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter page. This is the place where the devs share updated information most frequently. Gameloft also recently created a Trello board to track known issues and share helpful workarounds, although the current server issues aren’t up on the board yet and players should instead check back on its Twitter page for now.