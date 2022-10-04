Is Disney Dreamlight Valley down? How to check server status

The valley needs their hero back as soon as possible.

The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley offers players an adventure game packed with that signature Disney magic. The life-sim game, which is still in an early access state and thus only playable by purchasing a Founder’s Pack, is sure to fill players’ time with cozy activities like gardening, curating a stylish wardrobe, foraging, forming friendships, fishing, crafting items, cooking, and completing numerous quests.

Due to the plethora of activities, players will want to ensure they can access the magical village whenever they choose to do so.

But, as is the case with any game and especially for one still in an easy access state, Disney Dreamlight Valley may also experience outages from time to time.

Players may thus find themselves wondering whether it’s just their version of the game experiencing an issue and thus some problem on their side or if the problem is a widespread one.

How to check Disney Dreamlight Valley server status

Currently, the only way to check if Disney Dreamlight Valley is down is through their official Twitter account. This may be because the game is still in an early access state and once it is released it may become easier to check elsewhere if the game is experiencing worldwide issues.

The official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter page is a great place to check as they update on known issues very promptly and are fairly transparent as they work through them. Disney Dreamlight Valley experienced some issues for a large chunk of the day on Oct. 4 and Gameloft provided timely updates as they worked through the issues on their Twitter account.

We appreciate your patience as we clear the Night Thorns from our servers ✨



We're aware of issues preventing players from connecting to game servers and are working to resolve this.



We will have an update to share with you soon! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 4, 2022

During this run of issues that had the servers down, features like Blue Chests that grant Moonstones, the special event Pixar Star path menu, and the cloud save function were unavailable.

Depending on what issues players are experiencing, checking the Gameloft Support page for Disney Dreamlight Valley may also help them to figure out whether the problem is just on their end or a widespread one.

If the answers you are seeking don’t appear on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter page, it can also be helpful to search for posts by other players across various social media platforms. Many players tend to share posts, especially on Twitter, when their games are experiencing issues and you may thus be able to determine if it is only on your end or an issue that many are facing.

Following the issues that occurred on Oct. 4, Gameloft also stated they deployed a fix “to limit the chances of this issue occurring again” and that they will also “be closely monitoring it” moving forward.