5 characters that could be coming in the Forgotten Lands pumpkin house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the most popular aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley is the ability to get to know and befriend beloved Disney characters. And while the starting roster of recruitable characters is a bit small, many more characters have already been leaked and signs around the Dreamlight Valley biomes also provide hints as to who will arrive next.

A magical pumpkin home located in the Forgotten Lands of Disney Dreamlight Valley has players stumped and wondering who will be the one to arrive and reside within it.

Although its lights are on and smoke is emanating from its chimney, players are currently unable to enter this residence.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Related: How to level friendship fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This home’s unique pumpkin aesthetic and the spooky ambiance of the environment it is located in make for quite a confusing combination. It also begs the question of whose home this might be.

Based on the pumpkin appearance, the Forgotten Lands biome, and everything that has been teased for the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley, here are the top five contenders that could be arriving in a future update to return to the pumpkin house.

1) Cinderella

One of the most famous scenes in Cinderella is when the princess races home from the ball following the clock hitting midnight. During this scene, her magical carriage turns back into the pumpkin it began as.

The signature carriage that takes her to and from the ball is simply a regular pumpkin enchanted by the Fairy Godmother to become something stunning, but only until the clock strikes midnight. Perhaps Cinderella will take up residence in the pumpkin home in an homage to the carriage.

Image via Gameloft

Cinderella is among the list of leaked characters coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley and also makes an appearance during one of Gameloft’s official trailers. Her arrival in the Disney game is certain and simply a matter of when rather than if.

While the pumpkin house seems like it could fit Cinderella, it also seems more likely that the princess might instead get some kind of a castle-themed home. The biome where the pumpkin home is situated is also very spooky, dark, and foreboding, which does not fit the princess lifestyle at all.

2) Fairy Godmother

If not made for the titular character of Cinderella herself, another likely owner of the pumpkin home could be the very character who created the carriage out of a pumpkin. The Fairy Godmother is also on the list of leaked characters and is likely arriving to Dreamlight Valley sometime in the future.

Fairy Godmother is only shown in the famous scene where she helps Cinderella get ready for the ball, so her taking residence in a home that honors what she does with her magic would make sense. However, for the same reason that Cinderella probably wouldn’t want to reside in such a spooky biome, Fairy Godmother also does not quite fit the aesthetic of the Forgotten Lands outside of the pumpkin Cinderella reference.

3) Jack Skellington and Sally

Perhaps Gameloft has a secret holiday-centric update in store that will bring the beloved couple from The Nightmare Before Christmas to the magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. When it comes to determining who would fit both the home and biome it resides within best, Jack Skellington and Sally are easily the top choices.

Jack Skellington is described numerous times throughout The Nightmare Before Christmas as the “Pumpkin King” and rules over Halloween Town with this very title. Who better to take up residence in a pumpkin situated within a haunting biome than him?

Image via Disney

Considering that Frozen’s Kristoff and Anna live together, it is safe to assume Jack Skellington’s arrival could be accompanied by Sally and that the duo would thus live together in the pumpkin house. Although, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse do live separately, so there is a chance these two could as well; the home may only be meant for Jack Skellington.

While The Nightmare Before Christmas duo makes the most sense, the pumpkin home does perhaps seem a bit too magical and cutesy for the couple. They would likely prefer something a bit more on the spooky side.

4) Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella

Cinderella’s evil stepmother and wicked stepsisters could be the ones who end up in the pumpkin home. A residence based on their actual home might not be magical enough for Disney Dreamlight Valley, though. Perhaps they instead get to live in a pumpkin home inspired by Cinderella’s carriage.

The spooky and evil aesthetic of the Forgotten Lands would certainly suit the sinister Lady Tremaine and her ill-mannered children. But, outside of the pumpkin being a Cinderella reference, it is not all that fitting for the trio to reside within a pumpkin.

5) Maleficent

While a pumpkin home doesn’t necessarily seem the most fitting for the dark sorceress, the Forgotten Lands are littered with bright green flames that could be there thanks to Maleficent and the Mistress of Evil could certainly fit the spooky aesthetic.

Furthermore, she is known for her signature bright green magic and these flames are certainly magical because they never cease burning.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Due to the Night Thorns found all across Disney Dreamlight Valley, many players instead believe Maleficent may have something to do with the Forgetting and might not be playable due to her actually being a villain mastermind behind all of the darkness. Considering other Disney villains, such as Ursula and Mother Gothel, are already recruitable residents, Maleficent being a mastermind villain doesn’t seem the most likely, but neither does her choosing to reside in a pumpkin.

Image via Gameloft

Ultimately, the combination of the unique pumpkin home and the spooky Forgotten Lands biome doesn’t seem to perfectly fit any Disney character. Perhaps players will be able to clean up the haunting biome to make it a better fit for a princess or maybe Jack Skellington and Sally have decided to embrace a bit of magic.

Regardless, it may be quite some time before Dreamlight Valley players find out who the home belongs to as the next update is introducing entirely different characters.