All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley scratches the itch for anyone who loves Disney characters and who loves the casual gameplay of an RPG. There are a ton of Disney characters to interact with and help along players’ journeys through the valley.

The number of characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is nowhere near the total it will be when the game is completed, if the number of doors inside the Dream Castle is indicative of what Gameloft plans to add.

For now, players with early access to the game will still have a decent number of Disney characters to interact with. More will be added as time goes on, such as Scar, Woody, and Buzz, which will be added during the fall updates.

The game is planned for a 2023 release, which means that there could be a number of big updates adding characters, realms, and more before launch day. Here is a list of all of the characters players can interact with now, and the ones that are confirmed for updates in the future.

All currently available Disney Dreamlight Valley characters

Mickey and friends

Mickey

Minnie

Goofy

Donald

Scrooge

Merlin

Wall-E

Moana

Moana

Maui

Tangled

Mother Gothel

Frozen

Anna

Elsa

Kristoff

The Little Mermaid

Ursula

Ariel

Eric

Ratatouille

Remy

All upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley characters

Toy Story

Buzz

Woody

The Lion King

Scar

There are some Disney Dreamlight Valley characters that have been pictured but not added to the game yet, such as Belle, who is on the front cover, Wreck-It-Ralph characters, and more. None of these characters were given a date for when they’ll arrive in the Valley, but players can expect more of them to be added before the game officially releases next year.