All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley scratches the itch for anyone who loves Disney characters and who loves the casual gameplay of an RPG. There are a ton of Disney characters to interact with and help along players’ journeys through the valley.
The number of characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is nowhere near the total it will be when the game is completed, if the number of doors inside the Dream Castle is indicative of what Gameloft plans to add.
For now, players with early access to the game will still have a decent number of Disney characters to interact with. More will be added as time goes on, such as Scar, Woody, and Buzz, which will be added during the fall updates.
The game is planned for a 2023 release, which means that there could be a number of big updates adding characters, realms, and more before launch day. Here is a list of all of the characters players can interact with now, and the ones that are confirmed for updates in the future.
All currently available Disney Dreamlight Valley characters
Mickey and friends
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Goofy
- Donald
- Scrooge
- Merlin
Wall-E
- Wall-E
Moana
- Moana
- Maui
Tangled
- Mother Gothel
Frozen
- Anna
- Elsa
- Kristoff
The Little Mermaid
- Ursula
- Ariel
- Eric
Ratatouille
- Remy
All upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley characters
Toy Story
- Buzz
- Woody
The Lion King
- Scar
There are some Disney Dreamlight Valley characters that have been pictured but not added to the game yet, such as Belle, who is on the front cover, Wreck-It-Ralph characters, and more. None of these characters were given a date for when they’ll arrive in the Valley, but players can expect more of them to be added before the game officially releases next year.