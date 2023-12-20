How to unlock Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The valley is packed with iconic characters available to recruit and the list just keeps on growing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To unlock any character, you have to put in at least a bit of work, but some recruits like Gaston require a lot more work than most others.

If you’re hoping to befriend Gaston and invite another notorious villain to the valley, here’s what you need to do to recruit this villager.

How to get Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to:

Purchase the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

expansion pass. Progress through Jafar’s initial quests until he tells you to visit the Glittering Dunes.

until he tells you to Compete The Wanderer of the Dunes quest.

quest. Finish The Wild Tangle’s Storm quest.

quest. Complete the Diamond in the Rough quest.

The process for unlocking the Beauty and the Beast character is drastically different from the process for unlocking most other recruits. Although there is a Beauty and the Beast Realm, Gaston is not tied to it at all and instead will only join your valley after you work your way through many Eternity Isle quests with him.

Gaston is also exclusively available to players who purchase the expansion pass, so you have to buy A Rift in Time if you want to add him to your valley.

He’s lost in the desert and needs your help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you first meet Gaston, you’re able to talk with him frequently but you can’t actually unlock him until the Diamond in the Rough quest is fully completed, which requires a series of other quests to be completed first. And even though you can talk with him before tackling all of his prerequisites, you can’t actually give him gifts, play Scramblecoin, have daily discussions, or ask him to hang out, which means building friendship before finishing all prerequisites is impossible.

After you complete Diamond in the Rough, Gaston is officially unlocked as a fully functional villager. You don’t get the traditional Wishing Well scene and photo with him, though, so the only way to determine whether he’s unlocked is to interact with him or check his portrait on the Eternity Isle character page.

All Gaston friendship rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you unlock Gaston as a villager, you can then level up your friendship with him to claim his set of exclusive rewards.

Level one: The ability to build friendship with Gaston

The ability to build friendship with Gaston Level two: Gaston’s Archery Stand

Gaston’s Archery Stand Level three: Gaston Motif

Gaston Motif Level four: 500 Star Coins

500 Star Coins Level five: Gaston’s Pompadour

Gaston’s Pompadour Level six: Antler Motif

Antler Motif Level seven: 1,000 Star Coins

1,000 Star Coins Level eight: Gaston’s Red Leather Coat

Gaston’s Red Leather Coat Level nine: Gaston’s Fans motif

Gaston’s Fans motif Level 10: Gaston’s Portrait

It’s a pretty good selection of items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gaston may be one of the trickier villagers to recruit, but many other Disney Dreamlight Valley residents have their own unique unlock requirements like Jack Skellington and his Matryoshka Dolls or Olaf locked away in the mysterious cave with a talking portal. Recruiting most Disney characters takes a bit of work, but the rewards are always well worth the effort.