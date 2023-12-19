How to complete Diamond in the Rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eternity Isle is in grave danger, which means it’s up to you to restore peace to this tumultuous location in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the key quests you tackle for this task is Diamond in the Rough, which sends you deep into the Cave of Wonders.

As is also the case in Aladdin, only a true diamond in the rough can enter this cave, which means many tricky trials are waiting for you inside. Thus, here’s what you need to know to successfully navigate through the Cave of Wonders and complete the Diamond in the Rough quest.

How do you unlock Diamond in the Rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Diamond in the Rough quest is how you gain access to Jafar’s recreation of the Cave of Wonders and is automatically unlocked after completing The Wild Tangle’s Storm quest as long as you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass. Before you can tackle The Wild Tangle’s Storm, you first need to meet Gaston through The Wanderer of the Dunes.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Diamond in the Rough quest guide

To start this quest, make sure you have both Scarab Key Pieces from the past quests you completed in your inventory then head to Gaston. Talk to him then the Scarab Key will set off flying to lead you straight to Jafar’s Vault in The Wastes region of the Glittering Dunes biome, which is actually a recreation of the Cave of Wonders.

This key moves quickly, so if you lose it, just head to The Wastes region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside the cave and stop to talk with Jafar at the hologram table to your right. He explains that this vault is sealed by some complex light puzzles you now need to solve.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cave of Wonders puzzle guide

The Cave of Wonders is composed of a few tricky puzzles you have to navigate past. Jafar offers a bit of help, but it’s mostly on you to successfully traverse through them.

Cave of Wonders first gate

To open the first gate, head to your left where you come across a collection of Splinters of Fate blocking the path. Clear these using your Dreamlight Magic and continue on the path to find a Power Coil on the ground.

You just need to move it a few feet. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Pick up the Power Coil and place it in the mechanism directly behind where you found it. Once the Power Coil is in place, head back toward the main gate by Jafar’s hologram table and approach the lever on the right side of the gate.

Pull the lever to lower the Ancient Mirror to the left of it. This redirects the light and unlocks the first gate so you can now head through to the second one.

Cave of Wonders second gate

The second gate is a bit more tricky than the first and tasks you with activating two different Light Interrupters to pass through.

Activate the first Light Interruptor

Head down the pathway to your left to work on the first Light Interruptor. Keep left until you reach an edge where you find an Ancient Mirror lying on the ground. Pick up the Ancient Mirror before heading down the ramp.

Down at the bottom of this area, there are two different levers you can pull. Proceed to pull both of them, then head back up the ramp leading toward the second gate.

Both levers are located on the lower level of the chamber. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Before you head back into the main corridor with the second gate, look to your left near the top of the ramp. As long as both levers have been switched, the light from the chamber you just left should be hitting the left wall of the tunnel.

Approach the left wall to place the Ancient Mirror you found in the chamber on the wall. This redirects the stream of light back to the main chamber to activate the first Light Interruptor.

Hang the mirror back on the wall to finish the first part of this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Activate the second Light Interruptor

Head back into the main area with the second gate and proceed down the right pathway. In this chamber, there is a Power Coil with no power sitting in the middle of a square puzzle you need to solve to restore power to the coil.

To solve this puzzle, the five circular pieces around the square need to be adjusted. Your goal is to rotate each one so the gold lines on them match up with the ones around the square puzzle to channel the energy.

Start by turning the circle right by the charged Power Coil up against the back wall once. Walk to the next circle, which is clockwise to the right of the last one, and turn it three times. Move down to the next circle in the bottom right corner and turn it two times. Make your way over to the bottom left corner circle and turn it one time. Head up to the circle in the top left and turn it twice.

Work your way around this puzzle clockwise from the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Each time you set up a circular piece correctly, you will see a new piece of the puzzle track glow bright blue as you conduct the energy through it. The Power Coil in the center will glow blue when the puzzle has been lined up correctly.

Grab the newly charged Power Coil and take it back to the main room with the second gate. Place it in the socket located to the right of the archway leading into the chamber you just exited then head down the short staircase to your right. Flip the switch located here to move the Ancient Mirror up and unlock the second gate.

Obtain the Jewel of Time

Head through the second gate to venture deeper into the Cave of Wonders and proceed down the pathway toward the Jewel of Time. This treasure sits atop a very tall set of stairs on a pedestal for you to claim.

You’re one step closer to saving the island now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grab the Jewel of Time from the pedestal then head back down the stairs to exit the Cave of Wonders. Instead of tracing your steps all the way back to the start, you can quickly exit this location through the small glittering portal that appears to the right of the staircase as soon as you have the Jewel of Time in your inventory.

Once you’re outside, talk with Gaston, who is waiting right by the entrance to the Cave of Wonders to officially conclude the Diamond in the Rough quest. Gaston will reward you with his Coconut LeFou for your hard work and you also are one step closer to saving Eternity Isle for the Your Eternal Reward quest.