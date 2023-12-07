How to complete The Wanderer of the Dunes quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you venture into new lands on Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlgiht Valley, you’ll eventually come across a severely dehydrated and desperate Gaston in need of your help. You’ll then need to navigate through The Wanderer of the Dunes quest to assist him.

Since you’re in a rather unfamiliar area and tasked with finding various items you likely haven’t come across yet, you might be struggling to actually complete The Wanderer of the Dunes quest. Here’s what you’ll need to do to help Gaston and progress the storyline.

The Wanderer of the Dunes quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gaston is tucked away at the very back of the Glittering Dunes biome and is in dire need of help since he’s been stuck all alone in the desert for all this time. To start, he’ll ask you to help him get hydrated and fed by tracking down a green-spikey leafed plant, a flexing spider-like thing, and some sweet brown raisin things.

Green-spikey leafed plant in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The green-spikey leafed plant you need to gather three of is Agave, which can be found growing all around the Glittering Dunes biome. You’re looking for a lush green plant that should be fairly easy to spot among the otherwise very sandy biome.

This plant should be easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flexing spider-like thing in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The flexing spider-like thing you need to obtain for Gaston is a Scorpion, which can be fished out of blue ripple spots anywhere in the Glittering Dunes biome. You’ll probably only have access to The Plains region of Glittering Dunes at this point, but there is a perfect fishing spot right by where you met Gaston.

It might be a while before you spot some blue ripple spots, so just keep fishing until you do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sweet brown raisin things in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The last item you have to obtain for Gaston is sweet brown raisin things, which are Dates growing in the two trees located in The Plains region. These can also be found in other areas around Glittering Dunes, but you likely haven’t unlocked them yet, so just grab the Dates you can from around the starting biome before heading back to Gaston.

You’ll get a few from each tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once he’s feeling better, Gaston will ask what you’re doing in “Gastonia,” which is apparently what he’s named the area, before asking you to follow him to his encampment so he can help you find the Jewel of Time for the Your Eternal Reward quest.

After a bit of talking, Gaston will reveal that you need to uncover a key to access a vault containing the Jewel of Time. To start, you’ll need to interact with all of the sparkling items around Gaston’s camp to figure out what may have happened to the key.

You’ll come across a Paint Palette and some Coconut Husks lying around the camp, then the final item is in a chest directly to the right of Gaston’s tent. This item is some Homemade Glue and you should now return to talk with Gaston again once you have it.

How to unlock The Wastes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For the next part of this quest, you’ll need to gather 4,000 Mist to unlock the gateway leading to The Wastes portion of the Glittering Dunes biome. You can obtain Mist by finding treasure with your Royal Hourglass, clearing away Splinters of Fate, and completing Mist Duties.

Once you’ve gained access to this area, head into this biome to meet Gaston at his shipwreck, which is straight ahead from where you enter. He’ll then mention a Scarab Key that is lying around in the quicksand.

To the right of where you were talking to Gaston by his shipwreck, there is a pool of quicksand you can fish in. Look for a golden bubble pool and fish out of that to uncover a Lefou doll made out of coconuts.

Turns out, Gaston was lonely after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you’ll finally start searching for the Scarab Key you need.

How to find the Scarab Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head back to The Plains region within the Glittering Dunes biome and use your Royal Hourglass all around the area until you uncover a piece of the Scarab Key. This treasure can spawn anywhere in the biome, so you’ll have to use your Royal Hourglass to track it down.

It won’t appear until you pull it through time with your Royal Hourglass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finding a piece of the key, head to any hologram table to talk with Jafar about the progress you made, then head back to Gaston one last time. After talking with him, The Wanderer of the Dunes quest will officially be complete.