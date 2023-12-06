How to complete Your Eternal Reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

On Eternity Isle, Jafar has a lot of quests and tasks for you to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the more complex requests he’ll bestow upon you is “Your Eternal Reward,” which asks you to track down two missing Jewels of Time.

You aren’t told how to actually go about this mission and the only goal you know is to locate both Jewels of Time, which is quite vague and confusing. Once you know what needs to be done, though, completing “Your Eternal Reward” is fairly easy—it just takes a while.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

How to find the remaining two Jewels of Time in Your Eternal Reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To progress through A Rift in Time’s overarching “Your Eternal Reward” quest, you’ll need to spend 2,000 Mist to mend the broken bridge in Ancient’s Landing and forge a path onward to the Glittering Dunes and Wild Tangle. Within these two biomes, you’ll meet Gaston and Rapunzel, who will help lead you to the Jewels of Time required to finish the “Your Eternal Reward” quest.

Working your way through Gaston’s “The Wanderer of the Dunes” quest and Rapunzel’s “The Ancient Door” quest is the only way you can complete “Your Eternal Reward.” This means you first have to complete two other quests before you can move forward with and finish the overarching quest with Jafar.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Hopefully, Jafar will be patient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gaston will need some refreshments and nourishment since he’s been lost in the Glittering Dunes deserts all this time, while Rapunzel will want help opening a massive door in Wild Tangle since she thinks her paints and the jewel are locked behind it. Both quests will take quite some time to work through since they have quite a few specific requirements, so finding the other two Jewels of Time is a fairly long process.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Even though you’ll need to have some patience as you work through Gaston and Rapunzel’s quests, there’s still lots to do around Eternity Isle in the meantime, like befriending the adorable critters running around including Monkeys, Cobras, and Capybaras. There’s also the massive Royal Winter Star Path to work through, so you can certainly still keep busy as you work toward completing Jafar’s quest.