How to complete Your Eternal Reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It requires the help of some friends.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Dec 6, 2023 11:18 am
The player using a Royal Hourglass to fix a statue.

On Eternity Isle, Jafar has a lot of quests and tasks for you to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the more complex requests he’ll bestow upon you is “Your Eternal Reward,” which asks you to track down two missing Jewels of Time.

You aren’t told how to actually go about this mission and the only goal you know is to locate both Jewels of Time, which is quite vague and confusing. Once you know what needs to be done, though, completing “Your Eternal Reward” is fairly easy—it just takes a while.

How to find the remaining two Jewels of Time in Your Eternal Reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To progress through A Rift in Time’s overarching “Your Eternal Reward” quest, you’ll need to spend 2,000 Mist to mend the broken bridge in Ancient’s Landing and forge a path onward to the Glittering Dunes and Wild Tangle. Within these two biomes, you’ll meet Gaston and Rapunzel, who will help lead you to the Jewels of Time required to finish the “Your Eternal Reward” quest.

Working your way through Gaston’s “The Wanderer of the Dunes” quest and Rapunzel’s “The Ancient Door” quest is the only way you can complete “Your Eternal Reward.” This means you first have to complete two other quests before you can move forward with and finish the overarching quest with Jafar.

The player talking to Jafar about the Jewels of Time.
Hopefully, Jafar will be patient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gaston will need some refreshments and nourishment since he’s been lost in the Glittering Dunes deserts all this time, while Rapunzel will want help opening a massive door in Wild Tangle since she thinks her paints and the jewel are locked behind it. Both quests will take quite some time to work through since they have quite a few specific requirements, so finding the other two Jewels of Time is a fairly long process.

Even though you’ll need to have some patience as you work through Gaston and Rapunzel’s quests, there’s still lots to do around Eternity Isle in the meantime, like befriending the adorable critters running around including Monkeys, Cobras, and Capybaras. There’s also the massive Royal Winter Star Path to work through, so you can certainly still keep busy as you work toward completing Jafar’s quest.

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.