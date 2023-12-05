All Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Winter Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Pumpkin King Returns update in Disney Dreamlight Valley brought the Royal Winter Star Path to the valley, and it’s packed with fun tasks and festive rewards waiting to be unlocked.
By tackling the duties outlined in this path, you can gain access to some amazing rewards exclusively available through this one-time event. But to actually earn all of the rewards the Royal Winter Star Path has available, you’ll need to know how to complete all of the duties associated with it.
All Royal Winter Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Here are all of the duties you can complete in the Royal Winter Star Path, what you’ll need to do to complete them, and how many Royal Winter tokens you will unlock as you do.
This list will continuously be expanded upon as more duties become available.
|Do some magical weed removal.
|30
|Clear 30 Night Thorns.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Go fish!
|30
|Catch 30 fish.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Finish some royal work.
|10
|Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Spend time with a magical mentor.
|15
|Hang out with Merlin for 15 minutes.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Give a villager something they love.
|Four
|Gift any villagers four favorite items of the day.
|20 Royal Winter tokens
|Build stuff!
|Five
|Craft any five items at a crafting station.
|15 Royal Winter tokens
|Go Mine.
|30
|Mine 30 rock spots around the valley.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Harvest some red bush berries.
|50
|Harvest 50 raspberries.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Cook some one-ingredient meals.
|10
|Cook 10 one-star dishes.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Make small talk with your villagers.
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with any villagers.
|20 Royal Winter tokens
|Eat some fairly simple meals.
|15
|Eat 15 two-star or three-star meals.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Fish for a “deeply musical” fish.
|10
|Catch 10 Bass.
|10 Royal Winter tokens
All Royal Winter Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Royal Winter Star Path has seven pages of rewards you can freely choose to spend your Royal Winter tokens on. This makes for a ton of unique rewards to collect and you can certainly get them all as long as you work your way through most of the duties available to complete.
|Page
|Reward
|Cost
|One
|100 Moonstones
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|One
|Dagger Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|One
|Sun Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|One
|Winter’s Faun Makeup
|15 Royal Winter tokens
|One
|Cozy Winter Bench
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|One
|Grey Winter Gala Trousers
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|One
|Snowy Raccoon Companion
|50 Royal Winter tokens
|Two
|200 Moonstones
|20 Royal Winter tokens
|Two
|Bush Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Two
|Swirl Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Two
|Wintery Magic Wallpaper
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Two
|Giant Silver Ornaments
|20 Royal Winter tokens
|Two
|Gray Oxfords
|35 Royal Winter tokens
|Two
|Winterful Branch Arch
|35 Royal Winter tokens
|Three
|250 Moonstones
|25 Royal Winter tokens
|Three
|Apple Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Three
|Shell Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Three
|Winter Gala Ice Antlers
|15 Royal Winter tokens
|Three
|Winterful Iron Lamp
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|Three
|Gray Winter Gala Boots
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|Three
|Decorative Winter Vase
|35 Royal Winter tokens
|Four
|350 Moonstones
|35 Royal Winter tokens
|Four
|Wintery Birch Wallpaper
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Four
|Crown Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Four
|Glass Slipper Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Four
|Luminous Snowflake Statue
|35 Royal Winter tokens
|Four
|Royal Ice Skate Rack
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|Four
|Gray Winter Gala Coat
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|Five
|400 Moonstones
|40 Royal Winter tokens
|Five
|Sword Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Five
|Genie Lamp Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Five
|Leaf Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Five
|Gray Winter Gala Gown
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|Five
|Luxury Snowy Rug
|40 Royal Winter tokens
|Five
|Winter’s Wonder Belle
|50 Royal Winter tokens
|Six
|600 Moonstones
|60 Royal Winter tokens
|Six
|Rose Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Six
|Snowflake Tile Flooring
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Six
|Bow and Arrow Motif
|10 Royal Winter tokens
|Six
|The Wings of Winter
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|Six
|Ariel Winter Skin
|50 Royal Winter tokens
|Six
|Splendid Ice Rink
|30 Royal Winter tokens
|Seven
|90 Moonstone (repeatable)
|10 Royal Winter tokens
Which rewards are best for you will come down to your own personal preference, but the overall best rewards for the price and exclusivity are the Winter’s Wonder Belle Dream Style, the Gray Winter Gala Gown, The Wings of Winter, the Ariel Winter Skin Dream Style, the Snowy Raccoon Companion, and the Splendid Ice Rink.