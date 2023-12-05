All Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Winter Star Path duties and rewards, explained

There's tons of tasks and many prizes.

The player with the Snowy Raccoon from the Royal Winter Star Path on their shoulder and Jack next to them.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pumpkin King Returns update in Disney Dreamlight Valley brought the Royal Winter Star Path to the valley, and it’s packed with fun tasks and festive rewards waiting to be unlocked.

By tackling the duties outlined in this path, you can gain access to some amazing rewards exclusively available through this one-time event. But to actually earn all of the rewards the Royal Winter Star Path has available, you’ll need to know how to complete all of the duties associated with it.

All Royal Winter Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are all of the duties you can complete in the Royal Winter Star Path, what you’ll need to do to complete them, and how many Royal Winter tokens you will unlock as you do.

This list will continuously be expanded upon as more duties become available.

DutyAmountTaskReward
Do some magical weed removal.30Clear 30 Night Thorns.10 Royal Winter tokens
Go fish!30Catch 30 fish. 10 Royal Winter tokens
Finish some royal work. 10Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties.10 Royal Winter tokens
Spend time with a magical mentor.15Hang out with Merlin for 15 minutes.10 Royal Winter tokens
Give a villager something they love.FourGift any villagers four favorite items of the day.20 Royal Winter tokens
Build stuff!FiveCraft any five items at a crafting station.15 Royal Winter tokens
Go Mine.30Mine 30 rock spots around the valley. 10 Royal Winter tokens
Harvest some red bush berries.50Harvest 50 raspberries. 10 Royal Winter tokens
Cook some one-ingredient meals. 10Cook 10 one-star dishes. 10 Royal Winter tokens
Make small talk with your villagers. TwoHave two daily discussions with any villagers. 20 Royal Winter tokens
Eat some fairly simple meals.15Eat 15 two-star or three-star meals.10 Royal Winter tokens
Fish for a “deeply musical” fish.10Catch 10 Bass.10 Royal Winter tokens

All Royal Winter Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Winter Star Path has seven pages of rewards you can freely choose to spend your Royal Winter tokens on. This makes for a ton of unique rewards to collect and you can certainly get them all as long as you work your way through most of the duties available to complete.

PageRewardCost
One100 Moonstones10 Royal Winter tokens
OneDagger Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
OneSun Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
OneWinter’s Faun Makeup15 Royal Winter tokens
OneCozy Winter Bench30 Royal Winter tokens
OneGrey Winter Gala Trousers30 Royal Winter tokens
OneSnowy Raccoon Companion50 Royal Winter tokens
Two200 Moonstones20 Royal Winter tokens
TwoBush Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
TwoSwirl Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
TwoWintery Magic Wallpaper10 Royal Winter tokens
TwoGiant Silver Ornaments20 Royal Winter tokens
TwoGray Oxfords35 Royal Winter tokens
TwoWinterful Branch Arch35 Royal Winter tokens
Three250 Moonstones25 Royal Winter tokens
ThreeApple Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
ThreeShell Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
ThreeWinter Gala Ice Antlers15 Royal Winter tokens
ThreeWinterful Iron Lamp30 Royal Winter tokens
ThreeGray Winter Gala Boots30 Royal Winter tokens
ThreeDecorative Winter Vase35 Royal Winter tokens
Four350 Moonstones35 Royal Winter tokens
FourWintery Birch Wallpaper10 Royal Winter tokens
FourCrown Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
FourGlass Slipper Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens
FourLuminous Snowflake Statue35 Royal Winter tokens
FourRoyal Ice Skate Rack30 Royal Winter tokens
FourGray Winter Gala Coat30 Royal Winter tokens
Five400 Moonstones40 Royal Winter tokens
FiveSword Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
FiveGenie Lamp Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
FiveLeaf Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
FiveGray Winter Gala Gown30 Royal Winter tokens
FiveLuxury Snowy Rug40 Royal Winter tokens
FiveWinter’s Wonder Belle50 Royal Winter tokens
Six600 Moonstones60 Royal Winter tokens
SixRose Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
SixSnowflake Tile Flooring10 Royal Winter tokens
SixBow and Arrow Motif10 Royal Winter tokens
SixThe Wings of Winter30 Royal Winter tokens
SixAriel Winter Skin50 Royal Winter tokens
SixSplendid Ice Rink30 Royal Winter tokens
Seven90 Moonstone (repeatable)10 Royal Winter tokens

Which rewards are best for you will come down to your own personal preference, but the overall best rewards for the price and exclusivity are the Winter’s Wonder Belle Dream Style, the Gray Winter Gala Gown, The Wings of Winter, the Ariel Winter Skin Dream Style, the Snowy Raccoon Companion, and the Splendid Ice Rink.

