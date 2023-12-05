All Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Winter Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Pumpkin King Returns update in Disney Dreamlight Valley brought the Royal Winter Star Path to the valley, and it’s packed with fun tasks and festive rewards waiting to be unlocked.

By tackling the duties outlined in this path, you can gain access to some amazing rewards exclusively available through this one-time event. But to actually earn all of the rewards the Royal Winter Star Path has available, you’ll need to know how to complete all of the duties associated with it.

All Royal Winter Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are all of the duties you can complete in the Royal Winter Star Path, what you’ll need to do to complete them, and how many Royal Winter tokens you will unlock as you do.

This list will continuously be expanded upon as more duties become available.

Duty Amount Task Reward Do some magical weed removal. 30 Clear 30 Night Thorns. 10 Royal Winter tokens Go fish! 30 Catch 30 fish. 10 Royal Winter tokens Finish some royal work. 10 Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties. 10 Royal Winter tokens Spend time with a magical mentor. 15 Hang out with Merlin for 15 minutes. 10 Royal Winter tokens Give a villager something they love. Four Gift any villagers four favorite items of the day. 20 Royal Winter tokens Build stuff! Five Craft any five items at a crafting station. 15 Royal Winter tokens Go Mine. 30 Mine 30 rock spots around the valley. 10 Royal Winter tokens Harvest some red bush berries. 50 Harvest 50 raspberries. 10 Royal Winter tokens Cook some one-ingredient meals. 10 Cook 10 one-star dishes. 10 Royal Winter tokens Make small talk with your villagers. Two Have two daily discussions with any villagers. 20 Royal Winter tokens Eat some fairly simple meals. 15 Eat 15 two-star or three-star meals. 10 Royal Winter tokens Fish for a “deeply musical” fish. 10 Catch 10 Bass. 10 Royal Winter tokens

All Royal Winter Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Winter Star Path has seven pages of rewards you can freely choose to spend your Royal Winter tokens on. This makes for a ton of unique rewards to collect and you can certainly get them all as long as you work your way through most of the duties available to complete.

Page Reward Cost One 100 Moonstones 10 Royal Winter tokens One Dagger Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens One Sun Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens One Winter’s Faun Makeup 15 Royal Winter tokens One Cozy Winter Bench 30 Royal Winter tokens One Grey Winter Gala Trousers 30 Royal Winter tokens One Snowy Raccoon Companion 50 Royal Winter tokens Two 200 Moonstones 20 Royal Winter tokens Two Bush Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Two Swirl Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Two Wintery Magic Wallpaper 10 Royal Winter tokens Two Giant Silver Ornaments 20 Royal Winter tokens Two Gray Oxfords 35 Royal Winter tokens Two Winterful Branch Arch 35 Royal Winter tokens Three 250 Moonstones 25 Royal Winter tokens Three Apple Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Three Shell Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Three Winter Gala Ice Antlers 15 Royal Winter tokens Three Winterful Iron Lamp 30 Royal Winter tokens Three Gray Winter Gala Boots 30 Royal Winter tokens Three Decorative Winter Vase 35 Royal Winter tokens Four 350 Moonstones 35 Royal Winter tokens Four Wintery Birch Wallpaper 10 Royal Winter tokens Four Crown Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Four Glass Slipper Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Four Luminous Snowflake Statue 35 Royal Winter tokens Four Royal Ice Skate Rack 30 Royal Winter tokens Four Gray Winter Gala Coat 30 Royal Winter tokens Five 400 Moonstones 40 Royal Winter tokens Five Sword Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Five Genie Lamp Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Five Leaf Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Five Gray Winter Gala Gown 30 Royal Winter tokens Five Luxury Snowy Rug 40 Royal Winter tokens Five Winter’s Wonder Belle 50 Royal Winter tokens Six 600 Moonstones 60 Royal Winter tokens Six Rose Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Six Snowflake Tile Flooring 10 Royal Winter tokens Six Bow and Arrow Motif 10 Royal Winter tokens Six The Wings of Winter 30 Royal Winter tokens Six Ariel Winter Skin 50 Royal Winter tokens Six Splendid Ice Rink 30 Royal Winter tokens Seven 90 Moonstone (repeatable) 10 Royal Winter tokens

Which rewards are best for you will come down to your own personal preference, but the overall best rewards for the price and exclusivity are the Winter’s Wonder Belle Dream Style, the Gray Winter Gala Gown, The Wings of Winter, the Ariel Winter Skin Dream Style, the Snowy Raccoon Companion, and the Splendid Ice Rink.