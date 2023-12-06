How to catch a deeply musical fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's much easier than you think.

The player fishing with Jack Skellington.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Royal Winter Star Path has many special duties you can work to complete for tokens that allow you to buy special rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such duty is to catch a deeply musical fish.

There are many different kinds of fish you can catch and all of them have their own special conditions to watch out for, so figuring out what kind of fish is required for this task and how you can actually go about catching it can be rather tricky. Luckily, once you know what kind of creature the deeply musical fish is catching it is fairly easy.

How to fish for a deeply musical fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a deeply musical fish for the Royal Winter Star Path task, you’ll need to find Bass around the valley. This task won’t be completed until you have caught a total of 10 Bass.

These 10 Bass must be freshly caught. No fish you have lying around in a chest or fish from Moana’s boat will count toward this Royal Winter Star Path duty.

A freshly caught Bass.
They’re quite common and very easy to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find and catch a Bass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bass can be caught both around the regular valley and the additional locations around Eternity Isle. However, you can only catch bass when fishing in general open water which means fishing at spots with no ripples of any color.

Around the main valley, the Bass calls four different biomes home.

  • Peaceful Meadow
  • Forest of Valor
  • Frosted Heights
  • Sunlit Plateau

If you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass, there are five extra locations on Eternity Isle you can fish at to catch some Bass:

  • Glittering Dunes
    • The Oasis
  • Wild Tangle
    • The Grasslands
    • The Grove
    • The Promenade
    • The Lagoon

