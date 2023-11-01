What is included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion pass?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is officially preparing to launch its first expansion pass called A Rift in Time, which transports players to a new region called Eternity Isle packed with a ton of exclusive content.

Since this is a paid expansion, you might be wondering what it entails so you can decide whether or not to add it to your collection when it launches. There’s a lot to unpack with the A Rift in Time expansion pass, so here’s a breakdown of everything included in it.

Everything included in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Rift in Time expansion pass

A Rift in Time costs $29.99 and it’s an expansion pass you can optionally purchase in addition to the Disney Dreamlight Valley base game to gain access to exclusive content like biomes, characters, and gameplay mechanics. If you don’t have the game yet, you can choose to purchase the Gold Bundle to gain access to both. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay for both separately.

Biomes in A Rift in Time

There are three biomes included in A Rift in Time, which are Glittering Dunes, Wild Tangle, and Ancient’s Landing. These are pretty big biomes and when you look at their overall size in comparison to the regular valley, it’s about the same amount of space.

Glittering Dunes: This is a dry sandy and rocky desert biome similar to the landscape featured in Aladdin. This is the upper west region of Eternity Isle.

Wild Tangle: You'll find an overgrown jungle bursting with greenery and life in the upper east region of Eternity Isle.

Ancient's Landing: The entire south area of Eternity Isle is the coastal port town of Ancient's Landing. This area used to house an ancient civilization and is now covered in ruins.

The upper half of Eternity Isle, which is divided into the Glittering Dunes and Wild Tangle, is the same environment split in two due to Jafar’s magical meddling. Sitting right in between them is The Sultan’s Palace from Aladdin.

It’s much bigger than I thought it would be. Image via Gameloft

Characters in A Rift in Time

The A Rift in Time expansion pass will launch with three characters you can recruit, including Rapunzel from Tangled, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, and Eve from Wall-E.

Additionally, Jafar is the overarching villain of the questline associated with this expansion and will certainly become recruitable later on, likely after the main storyline of the expansion concludes in the summer of 2024. Gameloft promised two additional characters arriving in the second and third updates to this pack, and Jafar might be one of them.

All characters will have friendship rewards like clothing, furniture, and motifs associated with them.

I can’t wait to reunite Wall-E and Eve. Image via Gameloft

Critters in A Rift in Time

Each of the A Rift in Time biomes has a creature associated with it, so there are three critters you can get to know through this pack. These critters are monkeys, cobra snakes, and capybaras. All of them will come in around five or six different variants, as is the case with all of the currently available critters.

Royal Tool in A Rift in Time

You’ll only be able to unlock the Royal Hourglass tool through the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

This tool will allow you to unearth treasures previously lost to time throughout Eternity Isle, around regular Dreamlight Valley, and even inside the Realms of the Dreamlight Castle. It can be used to find rewards just about anywhere you can think of.

The Royal Hourglass can also be used to mend time rifts caused by Jafar’s evil schemes. It’s not entirely clear exactly what this entails just yet, but there is a scene of the player fixing a broken bridge with the staff in the A Rift in Time trailer, which seems to be part of this mechanic.

It’s by far the coolest-looking Royal Tool so far. Image via Gameloft

Gameplay features in A Rift in Time

The region of Eternity Isle is also granting access to a few new game mechanics exclusively available through the expansion pass.

Board game: A Rift in Time will grant you access to a new board game feature you can use to befriend and challenge villagers around the valley. It’s a simple game where you’ll use iconic Disney and Pixar characters to try and claim the most coins on the board.

Ancient Machines: These objects are designed to increase efficiency to make your experience overall more enjoyable by automating some annoying tasks. You'll have to craft these items, but once you do, you can automate tasks like watering plants or performing bulk cooking to create many dishes at once.

I’m ready to beat all the villagers at this game. Image via Gameloft

Ingredients in A Rift in Time

Some ingredients for cooking are available throughout A Rift in Time’s three biomes. Only three have been confirmed so far, but there seem to be quite a few more scattered around in the trailer.

The confirmed ingredients on Eternity Isle are:

Strawberries

Fantasy Figs

Cinnamon

I spotted a few other ingredients in the trailer, but these have not been confirmed by Gameloft just yet and they’re a bit tough to see, so they might not be completely accurate. Based on what I spotted, some additional ingredients appear to be:

Bamboo

Aloe Vera

Cabbage

Purple Potato

Recipes in A Rift in Time

Some recipes will only be cookable with ingredients you can find around Eternity Isle in A Rift in Time. So far, four recipes have been announced.

Poutine

Latkes

Biryani

Arepas

They all look delicious. Image via Gameloft

Storyline quests in A Rift in Time

A Rift in Time will grant you access to an Eternity Isle exclusive storyline unfolding across the course of three phases. The first part of the quest will be released with the launch of the expansion pass, followed by two more updates in 2024.

The first update after the launch releases sometime in spring 2024 is called “The Spark of Imagination” and is focused on the secrets of Ancient’s Landing, which is the area riddled with remnants of an ancient civilization.

A Rift in Time’s next and final update debuts in summer 2024 and is called “Treasures of Time.” This will revolve around bringing an end to Jafar’s scheming and restoring order to Eternity Isle.

Jafar is the mastermind behind the entire plot. Image via Gameloft

You can uncover everything A Rift in Time has to offer when it officially launches in Disney Dreamlight Valley on Dec. 5. This is also the same day as the next free update featuring the arrival of the pumpkin king and the ValleyVerse multiplayer feature.

As additional content included in this pack is announced, it will be added here.