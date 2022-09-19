You thought Mickey Mouse and Goofy were the only animals roaming around the Disney Dreamlight Valley world? Well, think again.

Not only does the game let you interact with the franchise’s beloved anthropomorphized animals, but it also lets you interact with real ones. These animals, also known as “critters” in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be encountered in the different areas present in the game. Once you come across an animal in its habitat, the “approach” prompt should appear before it, which lets you feed it.

Feeding critters can reward you with Dream Shards, but only if you feed the animal its favorite food. Other than collecting Dream Shards, feeding animals can also make them your companions. For this, you would need to feed an animal for two days straight. Keep in mind that you can only feed each critter once per day, which means that it would take you at least two days to make a critter your companion.

Not every animal is friendly, however, and a lot of them will run away or have you sneakily approach them if you want to feed them successfully. So there’s a lot of knowledge and effort involved in feeding the animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

We are here to lessen that burden on you, though. Below is a list of all the animals, their locations, variants, favorite foods, and how to approach them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All animal locations, variants, favorite foods, and how to approach them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Raccoons

Screengrab via Disney

Location : Forest of Valor

: Forest of Valor Variants : Classic Raccoon, White Raccoon, Black Raccoon, Red Raccoon, Blue Raccoon

: Classic Raccoon, White Raccoon, Black Raccoon, Red Raccoon, Blue Raccoon Favorite food: Blueberries

Feeding a racoon is going to take time and effort. You cannot use unsophisticated tactics like charging straight at the timid animal at full speed. Instead you need to approach them when they are looking down. At other times, raccoons will sit on their hind legs with their heads up in the air. If you move when they have their head above and are on alert, they will immediately flee the scene.

Take your time and wait patiently when a raccoon is on alert, and you will be able to approach them to feed them their favorite food before you know it.

Rabbits

Screengrab via Disney

Location : Peaceful Meadow

: Peaceful Meadow Variants : Classic Rabbit, White Rabbit, Black Rabbit, Brown Rabbit, Calico Rabbit

: Classic Rabbit, White Rabbit, Black Rabbit, Brown Rabbit, Calico Rabbit Favorite food: Carrots

These bouncy boys can hop their way through the meadows they’re found in in no time, which is what they will usually do when you come across them. Once you approach a rabbit, they will jump in place and run a little distance away, then begin jumping up and down once more.

Don’t be fooled by their skittish behavior, however, as this is how a rabbit in Disney Dreamlight Valley usually acts when it is hungry. Keep persevering and follow the rabbit wherever it leads you, as they will run away from you three times before they stop and let you feed them.

Foxes

Screengrab via Disney

Location : Frosted Heights

: Frosted Heights Variants : Classic Fox, White Fox, Black Fox, Red Fox, Blue Fox

: Classic Fox, White Fox, Black Fox, Red Fox, Blue Fox Favorite food: White Sturgeon

When you come across a fox, if it happens to be hungry, it will run up to you itself and give out its cry. They are friendly little canines, but they also like to be chased around before you can feed them.

Just like rabbits, foxes will run away from you when you attempt to feed them and will need to be chased around first. Running after them around three to four times will cause them to finally accept you feeding them.

Squirrels

Screengrab via Disney

Location : Plaza

: Plaza Variants : Classic Squirrel, White Squirrel, Black Squirrel, Grey Squirrel, Red Squirrel

: Classic Squirrel, White Squirrel, Black Squirrel, Grey Squirrel, Red Squirrel Favorite food: Peanuts

These cheeky animals are probably the very first critters you are bound to come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Squirrels are also incredibly easy to feed, as they are very friendly. Once befriended, they will happily eat their favorite food.

Unless they have already been fed in the last 24 hours, squirrels will never run away from you. In fact, if a squirrel is hungry, it will actually run up to you itself and wait to be fed.

Sunbirds

Screengrab via Disney

Location : Sunlit Plateau

: Sunlit Plateau Variants and favorite food: Orchid Sunbird (Orange Houseleek), Golden Sunbird (Sunflower), Red Sunbird (Red Bromeliad), Emerald Sunbird (Green Passion Lily), Turquoise Sunbird (Pink Houseleek)

These aviary stunners are probably the most beautiful critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sunbirds are incredibly speedy but are deceptively friendly creatures, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting to feed them. They are a little hyperactive though, so you might have to chase after them for a little while as they zoom around the area only to stop eventually.

Sunbirds are also the only animal in the game to have different favorite foods based on the different variants of the sunbird.

Sea Turtles

Screengrab via Disney

Location : Dazzle Beach

: Dazzle Beach Variants : Classic Turtle, White Turtle, Black Turtle, Brown Turtle, Purple Turtle

: Classic Turtle, White Turtle, Black Turtle, Brown Turtle, Purple Turtle Favorite food: Seaweed

Sea turtles are shy little critters, for sure, but that does not mean that they are unfriendly. You can find these hard-shelled amphibians swimming along the shores of Dazzle Beach. Approach them with caution and watch the sea turtles retreat into their shells after spotting you.

Be patient and stay there and the little guy will be bound to pop his head out. This means that the sea turtle is ready to be fed, so make sure you have the seaweed on hand.

Crocodiles

Screengrab via Disney

Location : Glade of Trust

: Glade of Trust Variants : Classic Crocodile, White Crocodile, Black Crocodile, Red Crocodile, Blue Crocodile, Pink Crocodile, Golden Crocodile

: Classic Crocodile, White Crocodile, Black Crocodile, Red Crocodile, Blue Crocodile, Pink Crocodile, Golden Crocodile Favorite food: Lobster

Crocodiles can be quite active on their feet as they can be seen running around a lot. You will know when a crocodile is hungry, however, as they tend to stand still and look around the area a safe distance away from you.

Just like with raccoons, crocodiles are on alert when they have their heads in the air. Your time to sneak up to a crocodile is when its head is down. They will soon look back up, so make sure to stop moving in time. Repeat this process a few times until you have gotten close enough to the crocodile to feed it.

Ravens

Location : Forgotten Lands

: Forgotten Lands Variants : Classic Raven, White Raven, Brown Raven, Red Raven, Blue Raven

: Classic Raven, White Raven, Brown Raven, Red Raven, Blue Raven Favorite Food: Unknown

Despite knowing their spawn point, ravens are the only animal in the game that no player has encountered so far. We will be sure to update this space when more information comes out.

