What to feed Foxes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to get favorite fox food

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will come across various wildlife creatures collectively known as Critters. You will find these animals and birds all around the biomes, and knowing which is their favorite food will make a massive difference. Under the Foraging tab in Dreamlight, you’ll find several quests related to feeding these Critters. These include Foxes, Rabbits, Sea Turtles, Racoons, Crocodiles, Ravens, Sunbirds, and Squirrels.

These animals are found in different biomes, so you must travel to these locations to find them. Foxes are native to the Frosted Heights biome, and you’ll find several of them in this region. Like other Critters, Foxes also have a favorite food.

Here’s how to get your favorite food for Foxes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is the favorite food for Foxes in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

Foxes are found in the Frosted Heights biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To interact with a Fox, you need to approach it first after spotting one. Walk up to it, and the Fox will run around the region for a while. You need to follow it to see the interaction button prompt. Once the Interact option appears, press the respective button to give it a food item from your inventory.

Foxes prefer to eat fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Although you can feed them any fish, these animals have a favorite fish. The favorite food for Foxes is the White Sturgeon Fish. You can catch this fish by fishing at water bodies in the Frosted Heights biome. You can consume the White Sturgeon fish to get 1,800 Energy. Players can also sell this item for 1,200 Star Coins, but we recommend feeding it to Foxes. Find a Fox, and give it the White Sturgeon Fish to progress in Dreamlight Duties.

How to catch fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

To catch fish, stand in front of a water body, and you’ll see ripple bubbles. These ripple bubbles have three distinct colors, white, blue, and golden, which signifies the rarity of fishes you’ll find from them. Use your Fishing Rod tool, and cast a line inside these ripples to start fishing. After waiting a few seconds, you’ll need to pull the fish whenever the prompt shows up. Remember, the number of pulls will depend on the color of the ripple. For instance, white ripples require three pulls, Blue ripples need around four pulls, and golden ones need five pulls. We recommend fishing at the Frosted Heights biome, as this is where you’ll find the White Sturgeon fish from golden ripple bubbles.