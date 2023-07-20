Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character

There’s nothing more frustrating than taking the time to gather, craft, or cook up a Disney Dreamlight Valley character’s favorite things of the day only to then find out they are asleep and inaccessible. Because of this, you might want to know exactly when each Disney Dreamlight Valley character sleeps so you can ensure you never miss a daily gift again.
Here is a complete breakdown of all recruitable characters’ sleep schedules, which will be updated as more characters arrive. All of the times provided below are in local time.
The magical wizard is one of two characters who never sleeps and is always accessible for players to converse with.
Time
Location
7am to 9am
He can be found enjoying a meal at Chez Remy.
9am to 12pm
Merlin will be at his house or wandering around the valley.
12pm to 2pm
He will be browsing the goods at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
2pm to 7pm
Players can find Merling wandering around outside or hanging out in his house.
7pm to 9pm
Merlin enjoys another meal at Chez Remy during this time.
9pm to 7am
He will be at home or walking around the valley.
Wall-E sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
3am to 7am
The shy robot will be sleeping at his house.
7am to 8am
Wall-E navigates around the valley or hangs out at home.
8am to 10am
Players will find him at Scrooge McDuck’s store shopping.
10am to 3am
Wall-E spends most of his time exploring the valley or relaxing at home.
Stitch sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
10pm to 2am
The chaotic alien will be asleep at his house.
2am to 4am
Stitch will hang around his house or wander around the valley.
4am to 6am
Players will find him on a shopping trip at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
6am to 8am
Stitch will be exploring the valley or relaxing in his house.
8am to 10am
Players will find Stitch waiting to be served at Chez Remy.
10am to 8pm
He once again alternates between walking around the valley or resting at home.
8pm to 10pm
Stitch returns to Chez Remy for another meal.
Vanellope sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Since Vanellope very recently joined the valley with the July 20 update, her exact schedule is not known just yet. Once she’s had a few days in the valley, her schedule will be added here.
Maui sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
1am to 5am
The demigod is asleep in his home.
5am to 7am
Maui makes a trip to Chez Remy for breakfast.
7am to 6pm
Players will find him hanging out at his house or around the valley.
6pm to 8pm
Maui enjoys dinner at Chez Remy.
8pm to 10pm
The demigod browses around Scrooge McDuck’s store.
10pm to 1am
Maui walks around the valley or relaxes at home.
Moana sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
10pm to 2am
Moana will be sleeping in her house.
2am to 3am
The Disney princess hangs out at home or wanders around the valley.
3am to 5am
Moana stops by Chez Remy for a meal.
5am to 3pm
Players may run into Moana around the valley or at her house.
3pm to 5pm
Moana enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
5pm to 6pm
The princess wanders around the valley or relaxes at home for a short while.
6pm to 8pm
Players will find Moana shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
8pm to 10pm
Moana traverses around the valley or hangs out at home.
Remy sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Players can visit Remy’s restaurant Chez Remy at any time of day, but Remy does sleep. His restaurant always remains open for both customers and players regardless.
Time
Location
6pm to 10pm
Remy is unavailable as he is sleeping at his house.
10pm to 1am
The tiny chef wanders the valley or hangs out at home.
1am to 5am
Remy works at his restrauent Chez Remy.
5am to 11am
Players will find Remy on break for a few hours as he relaxes at home or wanders the valley.
11am to 2pm
Remy returns to Chez Remy to oversee his restaurant.
2pm to 4pm
Players will find Remy around the valley or in his home.
4pm to 6pm
Remy browses for goods at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
Nala sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
6pm to 10pm
Nala is asleep at Pride Rock.
10pm to 4am
Players will find Nala inside her house or around the valley.
4am to 6am
Nala enjoys an early breakfast at Chez Remy.
6am to 4pm
The lioness runs around the valley or relaxes at home.
4pm to 6pm
Players will find Nala waiting to be served at Chez Remy.
Scar sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
2am to 6am
Scar is inaccessible while he sleeps at his house.
6am to 8am
The villainous lion enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
8am to 6pm
Scar spends most of his time either hanging around the valley or at home.
6pm to 8pm
Players can find him at Chez Remy waiting for a meal.
8pm to 2am
Scar relaxes at home or walks around the valley.
Simba sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
1am to 5am
Simba sleeps at Pride Rock.
5am to 7am
Players will find him at Chez Remy.
7am to 5pm
Simba makes his way around the valley or hangs out at home.
5pm to 7pm
The lion returns to Chez Remy for another meal.
7pm to 1am
Simba spends a few more hours unwinding at home or wandering the valley.
Ariel sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
6am to 10am
Ariel is asleep in her house.
10am to 6am
The mermaid will walk or swim around the valley depending on whether players have her in her mermaid form or not or she will relax at home.
Prince Eric sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
7am to 11am
Eric is sleeping in his castle.
11am to 1pm
The Disney prince enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
1pm to 2pm
Players will find Eric at his castle or around the valley.
2pm to 4pm
Eric enjoys a lengthy shopping trip at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
4pm to 11pm
The prince relaxes in his castle or wanders the valley.
11pm to 1am
Eric dines at Chez Remy.
1am to 7am
Players will find Eric anywhere in the valley or in his castle.
Ursula sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
6pm to 10pm
Ursula is asleep in her house.
10pm to 6am
The sea witch pops up in bodies of water around the valley or relaxes in her home.
Anna sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
4am to 8am
Anna will be sleeping in her castle.
8am to 10am
The Disney princess dines at Chez Remy.
10am to 6pm
Anna wanders the valley or relaxes in her castle.
6pm to 8pm
Players will run into her in Scrooge McDuck’s store where she will be shopping.
8pm to 10pm
Anna enjoys another meal at the restaurant.
10pm to 4am
The princess hangs out in her castle or walks around the valley.
Elsa sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
3am to 7am
Elsa is asleep in her Ice Cavern.
7am to 8am
Players will find her around the valley or inside her home.
8am to 10am
Elsa will be shopping around the store.
10am to 12pm
The Disney princess enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
12pm to 9pm
Elsa relaxes in her Ice Cavern or walks around the valley.
9pm to 11pm
Players can serve Elsa a meal at the restaurant as she remains there for a few hours.
11pm to 3am
Elsa spends a few hours wandering or relaxing at home before she heads to sleep.
Kristoff sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
10pm to 2am
Kristoff sleeps in the Frozen Castle.
2am to 3am
Players will find him walking around or relaxing in his house.
3am to 5am
Kristoff enjoys a very early meal at the restaurant.
5am to 10am
He hangs out at home or meanders around the valley.
10am to 12pm
Kristoff browses the inventory at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
12pm to 3pm
Players will find him around the valley or in his house.
3pm to 5pm
He dines at Chez Remy for a couple of hours.
5pm to 10pm
Kristoff explores the valley or hangs around his house.
Olaf sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
3am to 7am
The friendly snowman is asleep inside Frozen Castle.
7am to 10am
Olaf runs excitedly around the valley or his home.
10am to 12pm
Players will find Olaf sitting at Chez Remy.
12pm to 10pm
Olaf spends the majority of his time around the valley or relaxing at home.
10pm to 12am
The snowman enjoys a meal at the restaurant.
12am to 3am
Olaf returns once again to aimlessly wander the valley or hang out at home.
Mother Gothel sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
1am to 5am
Mother Gothel gets her beauty sleep in her Giant Willow tree.
5am to 7am
Players can serve her at Chez Remy where she waits around for a meal.
7am to 12pm
Mother Gothel wanders the valley or hangs out at home.
12pm to 2pm
She can be found shopping in the store.
2pm to 5pm
Mother Gothel relaxes at home or walks around the valley.
5pm to 7pm
She returns to Chez Remy for another meal.
7pm to 1am
Players may find her around the valley or in her home.
Donald Duck sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
7am to 11am
Donald Duck is asleep in his S.S. Daisy boat.
11am to 1pm
Players will find him walking around the valley or hanging out at home.
1pm to 3pm
Donald Duck enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
3pm to 4pm
Players may find him throwing tantrums around the valley or in his house.
4pm to 6pm
Donald Duck visits his uncle as he browses around Scrooge McDuck’s store.
6pm to 1am
He wanders the valley or relaxes at home.
1am to 3am
Players can serve Donald Duck at the restaurant where he remains for a few hours.
3am to 7am
Donald Duck traverses the valley or hangs out at home.
Goofy sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
5am to 9am
Goofy is asleep.
9am to 11am
He walks around the valley or remains in his house.
11am to 1pm
Goofy dines at Chez Remy.
1pm to 2pm
Players will find Goofy at his house or meandering around the valley.
2pm to 4pm
Goofy shops at the store.
4pm to 11pm
He travels around the various biomes in the valley or relaxes at home.
11pm to 1am
Goofy enjoys another meal at the restaurant.
1am to 5am
Players may find him anywhere outside around the valley or in his house.
Mickey Mouse sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
10pm to 2am
Players won’t be able to converse with Mickey Mouse as he is asleep.
2am to 4am
Mickey Mouse dines at Chez Remy.
4am to 6am
He walks around the valley or hangs out at home.
6am to 8am
Players will find him shopping at the store.
8am to 2pm
Mickey Mouse relaxes in his home or meanders around the biomes.
2pm to 4pm
He dines at the restaurant again.
4pm to 10pm
Mickey Mouse explores the valley or hangs around his house.
Minnie Mouse sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
7am to 11am
Minnie Mouse is unavailable while she sleeps.
11am to 1pm
Players can serve her a meal in the restaurant while she hangs around there.
1pm to 8pm
She walks around the valley or relaxes at home.
8pm to 10pm
Minnie Mouse shops at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
10pm to 12am
Players will find her in her house or in any biome.
12am to 2am
Minnie Mouse visits the restaurant.
2am to 7am
She can be found anywhere around the valley or in her house.
Scrooge McDuck sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Since Scrooge McDuck’s store never closes, he is another character who never sleeps.
Time
Location
Always
Scrooge is in his store.
Buzz Lightyear sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
10pm to 2am
Buzz Lightyear is asleep in his RV.
2am to 10pm
Players will find him patrolling around the valley or in his home.
Woody sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
2am to 6am
Woody is unavailable while he sleeps.
6am to 2pm
Players may come across him at his house or walking around any biome.
Fairy Godmother sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
6pm to 10pm
Fairy Godmother is asleep in her pumpkin house.
10pm to 11pm
Players will find her exploring the valley or relaxing at home.
11pm to 1am
She dines at the restaurant.
1am to 12pm
Fairy Godmother wanders the valley or remains at her house.
12pm to 2pm
Players can cook a meal for her while she dines at Chez Remy.
2pm to 6pm
She hangs out at home or walks around the valley.
Mirabel sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Time
Location
10pm to 2am
Mirabel is sleeping in her Mini-Casita.
2am to 3am
She dances her way around the valley or relaxes at home.
3am to 5am
Players can cook for Mirabel while she visits the restaurant.
5am to 3pm
She will remain at home or explore the valley.
3pm to 5pm
Mirabel visits Chez Remy for another meal.
5pm to 6pm
Players will find her in any biome or at her house.
6pm to 8pm
Mirabel browses Scrooge McDuck’s store.
8pm to 10pm
She walks around the valley or hangs out at home.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley characters have a strict sleeping schedule and a reliable pattern for what they do each day outside of this. Since this game is still in an early access state, Disney Dreamlight Valley is still evolving, which means characters’ schedules may change and become less predictable in the future. If this happens, any changes will be updated here.
