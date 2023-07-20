Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character

Make sure you give them their favorite gifts of the day while you can.

The player sitting on a bed and using their phone.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

There’s nothing more frustrating than taking the time to gather, craft, or cook up a Disney Dreamlight Valley character’s favorite things of the day only to then find out they are asleep and inaccessible. Because of this, you might want to know exactly when each Disney Dreamlight Valley character sleeps so you can ensure you never miss a daily gift again.

Here is a complete breakdown of all recruitable characters’ sleep schedules, which will be updated as more characters arrive. All of the times provided below are in local time.

Merlin sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The magical wizard is one of two characters who never sleeps and is always accessible for players to converse with.

TimeLocation
7am to 9amHe can be found enjoying a meal at Chez Remy.
9am to 12pmMerlin will be at his house or wandering around the valley.
12pm to 2pmHe will be browsing the goods at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
2pm to 7pmPlayers can find Merling wandering around outside or hanging out in his house.
7pm to 9pmMerlin enjoys another meal at Chez Remy during this time.
9pm to 7amHe will be at home or walking around the valley.

Wall-E sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
3am to 7amThe shy robot will be sleeping at his house.
7am to 8amWall-E navigates around the valley or hangs out at home.
8am to 10amPlayers will find him at Scrooge McDuck’s store shopping.
10am to 3amWall-E spends most of his time exploring the valley or relaxing at home.
The player taking a selfie with Wall-E.
Wall-E has a less complex schedule than most other characters. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Stitch sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
10pm to 2amThe chaotic alien will be asleep at his house.
2am to 4amStitch will hang around his house or wander around the valley.
4am to 6amPlayers will find him on a shopping trip at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
6am to 8amStitch will be exploring the valley or relaxing in his house.
8am to 10amPlayers will find Stitch waiting to be served at Chez Remy.
10am to 8pmHe once again alternates between walking around the valley or resting at home.
8pm to 10pmStitch returns to Chez Remy for another meal.

Vanellope sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Vanellope very recently joined the valley with the July 20 update, her exact schedule is not known just yet. Once she’s had a few days in the valley, her schedule will be added here.

Maui sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
1am to 5amThe demigod is asleep in his home.
5am to 7amMaui makes a trip to Chez Remy for breakfast.
7am to 6pmPlayers will find him hanging out at his house or around the valley.
6pm to 8pmMaui enjoys dinner at Chez Remy.
8pm to 10pmThe demigod browses around Scrooge McDuck’s store.
10pm to 1amMaui walks around the valley or relaxes at home.

Moana sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
10pm to 2amMoana will be sleeping in her house.
2am to 3amThe Disney princess hangs out at home or wanders around the valley.
3am to 5amMoana stops by Chez Remy for a meal.
5am to 3pmPlayers may run into Moana around the valley or at her house.
3pm to 5pmMoana enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
5pm to 6pmThe princess wanders around the valley or relaxes at home for a short while.
6pm to 8pmPlayers will find Moana shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
8pm to 10pmMoana traverses around the valley or hangs out at home.
The player taking a selfie with Moana in front of a mickey mouse ferris wheel.
You can also summon her to her fishing boat to collect fish at any time. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Remy sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can visit Remy’s restaurant Chez Remy at any time of day, but Remy does sleep. His restaurant always remains open for both customers and players regardless.

TimeLocation
6pm to 10pmRemy is unavailable as he is sleeping at his house.
10pm to 1amThe tiny chef wanders the valley or hangs out at home.
1am to 5amRemy works at his restrauent Chez Remy.
5am to 11amPlayers will find Remy on break for a few hours as he relaxes at home or wanders the valley.
11am to 2pmRemy returns to Chez Remy to oversee his restaurant.
2pm to 4pmPlayers will find Remy around the valley or in his home.
4pm to 6pmRemy browses for goods at Scrooge McDuck’s store.

Nala sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
6pm to 10pmNala is asleep at Pride Rock.
10pm to 4amPlayers will find Nala inside her house or around the valley.
4am to 6amNala enjoys an early breakfast at Chez Remy.
6am to 4pmThe lioness runs around the valley or relaxes at home.
4pm to 6pmPlayers will find Nala waiting to be served at Chez Remy.

Scar sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
2am to 6amScar is inaccessible while he sleeps at his house.
6am to 8amThe villainous lion enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
8am to 6pmScar spends most of his time either hanging around the valley or at home.
6pm to 8pmPlayers can find him at Chez Remy waiting for a meal.
8pm to 2amScar relaxes at home or walks around the valley.

Simba sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
1am to 5amSimba sleeps at Pride Rock.
5am to 7amPlayers will find him at Chez Remy.
7am to 5pmSimba makes his way around the valley or hangs out at home.
5pm to 7pmThe lion returns to Chez Remy for another meal.
7pm to 1amSimba spends a few more hours unwinding at home or wandering the valley.
The player holding their hand up and smiling while taking a selfie with Simba.
Simba seems to hang around the Sunlit Plateau biome more than most other characters. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ariel sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
6am to 10amAriel is asleep in her house.
10am to 6amThe mermaid will walk or swim around the valley depending on whether players have her in her mermaid form or not or she will relax at home.

Prince Eric sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
7am to 11amEric is sleeping in his castle.
11am to 1pmThe Disney prince enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
1pm to 2pmPlayers will find Eric at his castle or around the valley.
2pm to 4pmEric enjoys a lengthy shopping trip at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
4pm to 11pmThe prince relaxes in his castle or wanders the valley.
11pm to 1amEric dines at Chez Remy.
1am to 7amPlayers will find Eric anywhere in the valley or in his castle.

Ursula sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
6pm to 10pmUrsula is asleep in her house.
10pm to 6amThe sea witch pops up in bodies of water around the valley or relaxes in her home.

Anna sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
4am to 8amAnna will be sleeping in her castle.
8am to 10amThe Disney princess dines at Chez Remy.
10am to 6pmAnna wanders the valley or relaxes in her castle.
6pm to 8pmPlayers will run into her in Scrooge McDuck’s store where she will be shopping.
8pm to 10pmAnna enjoys another meal at the restaurant.
10pm to 4amThe princess hangs out in her castle or walks around the valley.
The player taking a selfie with Anna and Buzz in the Frosted Heights biome.
You can find exactly where any character is through the map. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Elsa sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
3am to 7amElsa is asleep in her Ice Cavern.
7am to 8amPlayers will find her around the valley or inside her home.
8am to 10amElsa will be shopping around the store.
10am to 12pmThe Disney princess enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
12pm to 9pmElsa relaxes in her Ice Cavern or walks around the valley.
9pm to 11pmPlayers can serve Elsa a meal at the restaurant as she remains there for a few hours.
11pm to 3amElsa spends a few hours wandering or relaxing at home before she heads to sleep.

Kristoff sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
10pm to 2amKristoff sleeps in the Frozen Castle.
2am to 3amPlayers will find him walking around or relaxing in his house.
3am to 5amKristoff enjoys a very early meal at the restaurant.
5am to 10amHe hangs out at home or meanders around the valley.
10am to 12pmKristoff browses the inventory at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
12pm to 3pmPlayers will find him around the valley or in his house.
3pm to 5pmHe dines at Chez Remy for a couple of hours.
5pm to 10pmKristoff explores the valley or hangs around his house.

Olaf sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
3am to 7amThe friendly snowman is asleep inside Frozen Castle.
7am to 10amOlaf runs excitedly around the valley or his home.
10am to 12pmPlayers will find Olaf sitting at Chez Remy.
12pm to 10pmOlaf spends the majority of his time around the valley or relaxing at home.
10pm to 12amThe snowman enjoys a meal at the restaurant.
12am to 3amOlaf returns once again to aimlessly wander the valley or hang out at home.

Mother Gothel sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
1am to 5amMother Gothel gets her beauty sleep in her Giant Willow tree.
5am to 7amPlayers can serve her at Chez Remy where she waits around for a meal.
7am to 12pmMother Gothel wanders the valley or hangs out at home.
12pm to 2pmShe can be found shopping in the store.
2pm to 5pmMother Gothel relaxes at home or walks around the valley.
5pm to 7pmShe returns to Chez Remy for another meal.
7pm to 1amPlayers may find her around the valley or in her home.
The player taking a selfie with Mother Gothel.
When characters are wandering around, they can be found in any biome. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Donald Duck sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
7am to 11amDonald Duck is asleep in his S.S. Daisy boat.
11am to 1pmPlayers will find him walking around the valley or hanging out at home.
1pm to 3pmDonald Duck enjoys a meal at Chez Remy.
3pm to 4pmPlayers may find him throwing tantrums around the valley or in his house.
4pm to 6pmDonald Duck visits his uncle as he browses around Scrooge McDuck’s store.
6pm to 1amHe wanders the valley or relaxes at home.
1am to 3amPlayers can serve Donald Duck at the restaurant where he remains for a few hours.
3am to 7amDonald Duck traverses the valley or hangs out at home.

Goofy sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
5am to 9amGoofy is asleep.
9am to 11amHe walks around the valley or remains in his house.
11am to 1pmGoofy dines at Chez Remy.
1pm to 2pmPlayers will find Goofy at his house or meandering around the valley.
2pm to 4pmGoofy shops at the store.
4pm to 11pmHe travels around the various biomes in the valley or relaxes at home.
11pm to 1amGoofy enjoys another meal at the restaurant.
1am to 5amPlayers may find him anywhere outside around the valley or in his house.

Mickey Mouse sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
10pm to 2amPlayers won’t be able to converse with Mickey Mouse as he is asleep.
2am to 4amMickey Mouse dines at Chez Remy.
4am to 6amHe walks around the valley or hangs out at home.
6am to 8amPlayers will find him shopping at the store.
8am to 2pmMickey Mouse relaxes in his home or meanders around the biomes.
2pm to 4pmHe dines at the restaurant again.
4pm to 10pmMickey Mouse explores the valley or hangs around his house.

Minnie Mouse sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
7am to 11amMinnie Mouse is unavailable while she sleeps.
11am to 1pmPlayers can serve her a meal in the restaurant while she hangs around there.
1pm to 8pmShe walks around the valley or relaxes at home.
8pm to 10pmMinnie Mouse shops at Scrooge McDuck’s store.
10pm to 12amPlayers will find her in her house or in any biome.
12am to 2amMinnie Mouse visits the restaurant.
2am to 7amShe can be found anywhere around the valley or in her house.
The player taking a selfie with Minnie Mouse.
Every character has a very unique schedule. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Scrooge McDuck sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Scrooge McDuck’s store never closes, he is another character who never sleeps.

TimeLocation
AlwaysScrooge is in his store.

Buzz Lightyear sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
10pm to 2amBuzz Lightyear is asleep in his RV.
2am to 10pmPlayers will find him patrolling around the valley or in his home.

Woody sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
2am to 6amWoody is unavailable while he sleeps.
6am to 2pmPlayers may come across him at his house or walking around any biome.

Fairy Godmother sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
6pm to 10pmFairy Godmother is asleep in her pumpkin house.
10pm to 11pmPlayers will find her exploring the valley or relaxing at home.
11pm to 1amShe dines at the restaurant.
1am to 12pmFairy Godmother wanders the valley or remains at her house.
12pm to 2pmPlayers can cook a meal for her while she dines at Chez Remy.
2pm to 6pmShe hangs out at home or walks around the valley.

Mirabel sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

TimeLocation
10pm to 2amMirabel is sleeping in her Mini-Casita.
2am to 3amShe dances her way around the valley or relaxes at home.
3am to 5amPlayers can cook for Mirabel while she visits the restaurant.
5am to 3pmShe will remain at home or explore the valley.
3pm to 5pmMirabel visits Chez Remy for another meal.
5pm to 6pmPlayers will find her in any biome or at her house.
6pm to 8pmMirabel browses Scrooge McDuck’s store.
8pm to 10pmShe walks around the valley or hangs out at home.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley characters have a strict sleeping schedule and a reliable pattern for what they do each day outside of this. Since this game is still in an early access state, Disney Dreamlight Valley is still evolving, which means characters’ schedules may change and become less predictable in the future. If this happens, any changes will be updated here.

About the author

Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay