What to feed Ravens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

During your ventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll stumble upon new and beautiful sightings, but there’s more that each region has to offer. From new resources to critters, there’s a lot to do in each region, and the same applies to Forgotten Lands.

When players first meet with a critter, they’re likely to scare them away since each will have different behavior. While some can be quite friendly and never run away, others might flee the scene if you get too close too quickly. Ravens are one of the easier critters to approach, but you’ll need to be prepared to befriend them since they’re pretty picky when it comes to food.

How do you feed Ravens in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players can feed Ravens by approaching them slowly in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Ravens try running away once players get close to them. They’ll fly in a circle and you’ll need to stop moving right when they start doing that. You’ll be able to approach Ravens once they land.

If you’re looking to befriend a Raven as quickly as possible, you’ll need to have a five-star meal in your inventory. Ravens don’t have a particular favorite food, and any five-star meal will be enough to interact with them.

Depending on your available resources, there are quite a few five-star meals you can cook in the game. Considering all five-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley will do the trick when it comes to approaching and feeding Ravens, you can simply cook anything that you have the resources for.