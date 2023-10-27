‘This is Halloween’: Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next update teases pumpkin king’s arrival

Disney Dreamlight Valley teased its next major update today, just in time for Halloween, and it features none other than the pumpkin king himself, Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Ahead of Gameloft’s showcase for Disney Dreamlight Valley airing on Nov. 1, the devs unveiled a trailer packed with teasers for the next update, future updates beyond it, and other exciting content.

The first major reveal is Jack Skellington’s arrival in the next free update. Gameloft didn’t provide a full look at him, but it did show his skeleton hand and a close-up shot of his iconic bow tie. The ongoing Haunted Holiday Star Path is packed with The Nightmare Before Christmas items, so his arrival couldn’t come at a more perfect time.

After Jack Skellington, the only other teaser for the next update was some kind of ice rink-looking object in the Frosted Heights biome. There were also ice skates sitting against it, so perhaps we’ll be able to skate around the rink ourselves when the next update launches or this might be for some other unknown purpose entirely that the devs may reveal during the showcase.

I’d recognize that bow tie anywhere. Image via Gameloft

Multiplayer has been confirmed to be arriving this year for a while, but this trailer provided the first concrete look at the feature. The devs teased exploring a “ValleyVerse” with friends, which seems to be the name of the multiplayer expansion. Four players were shown running together, so this feature may let you play with at least four others.

This trailer also highlighted more information and peeks into Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first expansion pass, which is “A Rift in Time.” The expansion pass will officially include a few new biomes, including one based on the desert region of Agrabah from Aladdin and one swampy waterside jungle biome with ancient ruins.

Some characters will only be unlockable through this pass, including Rapunzel from Tangled, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, and Eve from Wall-E. Each of the new biomes also seems to have a critter associated with it, including monkeys, snakes, and capybaras.

Players who tune in to the showcase on Nov. 1 will be rewarded with some exclusive game assets like a balloon arch, balloon bundles, and Disney Dreamlight Valley-themed ears. This livestream will cover all the upcoming content we know about and also reveal much more, with the first teaser being the arrival of Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. sometime in 2024.

Sully better be arriving at the same time cause they’re kind of a package deal. Image via Gameloft

The next update should go live sometime in mid-November since the last update, which was the “Enchanted Adventure” expansion that brought Belle and the Beast to the valley, was released on Sept. 13, 2023. This means we’ll literally be getting a nightmare before Christmas as Jack Skellington arrives in the valley just in time for the holiday season—and we’ll also get whatever other surprises the team has in store.

