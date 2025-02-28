A Sandy Competition quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Part of the joy of Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting to know more about the game’s lore through the various character quests. Jasmine’s questline is the first bit of player lore we’ve had in a while, so if you’ve reached her second quest, you can find a full walkthrough here.

How to complete Jasmine’s Level 4 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Starting the quest! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After getting Jasmine to Level Four Friendship, talk to her and you’ll be able to start her next quest: A Sandy Competition. Jasmine will tell you she was able to decrypt the code on the front of the Secret Journal from her Level Two Friendship quest. The code is a recipe to craft one of the two keys needed to open the journal.

She reveals that the ingredients from the recipe indicate how you need to go to Dazzle Beach, and your avatar can suggest that talking to Moana would be ideal.

Getting help from Moana

You’ll need all of these, they’re probably in your storage… Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to get hold of Moana is to head over to her fishing boat on Dazzle Beach to talk to her. All you need to do is interact with the boat, exit the conversation with Moana once she appears to give you the fish she’s caught, and then talk to her again. If she disappears before you can talk to her the second time, she might be at a restaurant, so check the map to find her. Villagers who are currently dining always go back to whatever restaurant they were in.

Moana will ask you to gather a few materials to make a Sea Sand Torch, which will help you gather the Sea Sand Sparkles you need to craft the key.

Resource Where to Find 5 Softwood Pick up from the ground around trees in the Peaceful Meadow or Plaza. 5 Fiber Craft from Seaweed, which you can fish up from the ocean, ponds, or rivers. 3 Sand Dig up from Dazzle Beach using your Shovel. 1 Aquamarine Mine from ore rocks on Dazzle Beach or in the Forest of Valor.

I might leave the torch there! It looks cool! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve collected everything, bring the materials back to Moana. She’ll give you the Sea Sand Torch, which you need to place on Dazzle Beach.

The game will then prompt you to speak to Jasmine (she’ll be next to the Sea Sand Torch) to continue.

How to get the Special Starfish (building the sandcastle)

Talking to Maui. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second part of the key recipe is something called a Special Starfish. Your avatar is fairly sure Maui will know how to get it. Surprise, surprise: He not only knows how to get one, he has one. But he’s not giving it up for free!

After some back and forth, you agree to a sandcastle-building competition. Jasmine reveals how she’s familiar with sandcastles because children in Agrabah often created buildings out of sand. You’ll need to craft a Sandcastle Kit, which contains the following:

4 Sand Towers (Sandcastle Corner Tower)

(Sandcastle Corner Tower) 3 Sand Walls (Sandcastle Wall)

(Sandcastle Wall) 1 Sand Door (Sandcastle Door)

It’s weird that the item names are different. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sandcastle Piece Materials Needed Sandcastle Corner Tower 25 Sand

6 Clay

4 Seaweed Sandcastle Wall 15 Sand

5 Clay

2 Seaweed Sandcastle Door 10 Sand

3 Clay

1 Seaweed

I wanted to make this so much cooler! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back to Jasmine, who gives you a Castle Centerpiece to add to your design. Once you have it, head to Dazzle Beach, open Furniture Mode, and build your sandcastle by placing all of the pieces on the beach. It’s a shame that the game doesn’t let you create a more intricate design…

Crafting The Beach Key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go and find Maui to tell him that you’re finished, and that will prompt him to run over to your sandcastle and Jasmine to tell you that you’ve won. He gives you the Special Starfish, and then you can go and craft The Beach Key at any crafting bench.

Ending the quest

What other secrets does the journal flower hold? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After crafting the key, it’s time to go back to the large flower in Jasmine’s House (this is where the Secret Journal is). Interact with the flower and then talk to Jasmine. Your character will have a bit of a revelation, and it will be revealed that the journal is actually yours.

Jasmine asks for more time to examine the journal and the second lock, so leave her be or start leveling her up to Level Six Friendship right away to get the next part of the quest.

