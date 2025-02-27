Wish Magic quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Magic Carpet has been stuck in a swirling sandstorm that’s overtaken Agrabah in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and after a lot of prep work, it’s finally time to rescue them. To do so, you need to work through the entire Wish Magic quest.

There are some pretty tricky parts in this quest which means you may be stumped and struggling to progress. Most of it’s fairly doable once you understand what needs to be done, so here’s a guide to completing the Wish Magic quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Wish Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s finally time to get rid of that pesky sandstorm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Wish Magic quest, you need to find all three Wish Remnants so you can finally stop the giant sandstorm and rescue Magic Carpet. You have to complete different tasks to find each one, and they’re all fairly tricky, so here’s every step in this quest to help you get it done.

Talk to Aladdin about his three wishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

From where you were talking to Jasmine in the Artisans’ District during the end of the Breaking Through quest, turn around and walk toward the Alchemy Table to ask Aladdin about his past three wishes.

Search for a Remnant of the First Wish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Aladdin’s first wish was made in a desert oasis, so head outside the gates of Agrabah and turn right to find a bubbling pool of water you can fish in. Equip your Royal Fishing Rod and fish out of each gold ripple spot until you acquire the Remnant of the First Wish item.

You might catch it right away, or you may have to fish every spot to find it as I did. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aladdin’s second wish was made while he was underwater, and you’re not sure how to find it, so you need to meet up with Jasmine in the Central Market to ask for help. Head through the archway that leads into Agrabah and continue straight until you see her.

Supplies to repair the fountain must be around here somewhere in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your next task is to gather supplies that can be used to fix up the broken fountain. You need to obtain Gold Shards and Quicksand Mud for this task

40 Gold Shards: You may already have some or enough, but if not, find sandstone deposits around Agrabah and mine them until you have enough of this resource.

You may already have some or enough, but if not, find sandstone deposits around Agrabah and mine them until you have enough of this resource. Three Quicksand Mud: Can be fished out of the pool where you found the Remnant of the First Wish. You might already have enough, but if not, head back to the pool to gather more.

Craft new pipes to fix the fountain in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head back to the Artisans’ District and interact with the crafting station in the corner. Switch to the “Functional Items” page and select the “Fountain Pipes” option to craft.

Place the missing pipes near Jasmine to complete the plumbing network in Disney Dreamlight Valley

From the crafting station, turn right to enter the courtyard with a fountain. Head over to Jasmine at the other end of the area and interact with the sparkling spot on the ground to place the pipes.

You need to place the pipes before you can start working on the fountain puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Switch the tiles on the water pipe to let the water flow to the fountain Disney Dreamlight Valley

You now need to complete a small puzzle around the fountain to get the water flowing again. There are four pieces around it, and each one needs to be moved to make it work. Before you move any of them, turn the piece you just placed so the water starts flowing. Once that’s done, you can get to work moving the rest of the pieces into place.

Piece Move Image First piece Two times Second piece One time Third piece Three times Fourth piece Three times

Gather the Remnant of the Second Wish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once all of the puzzle pieces are lined up properly and the water is flowing through them, the fountain will start working again. When it does, it drops the vibrant blue Remnant of the Second Wish for you to pick up.

After you pick it up, walk over to Jasmine by the pipe at the end of the courtyard to ask her about Aladdin’s final wish, which was related to Genie. She knows of some sparkles around Agrabah that can be used to help you find the final remnant.

Find some of Genie’s Sparkles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You now need to find some of Genie’s Sparkles, but the only clue you’re given is to “Look for somewhere with a view of the palace.” You need to head to the rooftop where you first met Aladdin during The Ancient Revealed quest. The sparkles are near the right edge of the roof facing the palace. Once you interact with them, the Remnant of the Third Wish will drop for you to pick up.

Oh so sparkly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assemble all three Wish Remnants at the Alchemy Table in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head back to the Artisans’ District and interact with the Alchemy Table. Add all three Wish Remnants to brew the Lamp Enchantment you need. Once you have it, head out to the Central Market to meet Jasmine at the same spot where you first met her so you can give her the Lamp Enchantment and the Gold Lamp.

After this, a cutscene will play, and the Magic Carpet will finally be free as you complete the Wish Magic quest. All of the dust devils around Agrabah will also clear, so there’s just the Windcaller left to deal with before you can finally unlock Aladdin and Jasmine.

