When does the Disney Dreamlight Valley Lion King update release?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an adventure game where players can interact with various characters from Disney and Pixar. Much of the game revolves around tasks such as baking, meeting familiar characters, and customizing your own space.

Despite the fact Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in a planned early access phase, Gameloft is still regularly updating the simulator game with fresh batches of content. In a recent roadmap update, Gameloft gave a preview of content that players can expect for 2023. Though Gameloft has ambitious plans for the far future of Disney Dreamlight Valley, one update is particularly close to hitting servers soon.

Among these various patches is the Lion King update that will introduce characters such as Simba to the valley. Thankfully, players will not need to wait much longer to see this beloved movie franchise make its way to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

When will the Lion King update come to Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Lion King update will arrive for Disney Dreamlight Valley on April 5, 2023. This upcoming update was first previewed in the game’s 2023 roadmap, where Gameloft also announced Encanto’s arrival along with other upcoming features such as multiplayer, new clothing, furniture, and further characters and realms.

Several characters from Lion King have already made their way into Dreamlight Valley. Scar, Simba, and Nala are already prominent characters that players can find and interact with throughout their adventures.

Likely with the Lion King update, other characters such as Timon, Pumbaa, and more will similarly find a new home in the Dreamlight Valley.

Until the Lion King update hits live servers on April 5, players can play through the recent Encanto update which added characters such as Mirabel. Currently, little else is known about what all the Lion King update may entail, though seasoned Disney players can likely expect new recipes as well as new Lion King-themed cosmetics.