Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap and details on all upcoming free updates

Although Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with a plethora of content sure to keep players busy, many are looking to the future wondering what comes next for the magical Disney game. Gameloft has answered this question with an expansive roadmap teasing exactly what players can expect to see in 2023 as they prepare to release their next free updates.

The world of Disney is a massive one and even though the valley seems to reflect many beloved parts of the Disney franchise, there is still so much more beyond what has already been introduced to the game. If you’re looking for what to expect next, here is a breakdown of all that has been unveiled for the next free updates arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All upcoming free updates in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The roadmap shared by Gameloft features a look at what players can expect for 2023. The roadmap is titled “early 2023 content roadmap,” which seems to indicate that this only provides a look at the first half of the year and that more content will be announced later on for the rest of the year.

Image via Gameloft

February update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first free update of 2023 will arrive in February. The iconic main character of the newer hit Disney film Encanto will arrive as the “exceptionally unexceptional” Mirabel makes her way into the valley during this update.

February’s update also teases a “special snowman,” which is hard to imagine hinting at any character other than Olaf from Frozen. The friendly snowman has been featured in some promotional material and is the last main character from the film that seems to be missing.

Image via Gameloft

The first update of 2023 also teases delving into some secrets within the Frosted Heights biome, which could hint at the addition of a new explorable area within the biome, similar to the Vitalys Mines within the Sunlit Plateau biome, or could simply be referencing a new quest or opportunity focused around the wintery wonderland. Another possibility is that unlocking Olaf might be tied to the Frosted Heights biome since he is a snowman and the “secrets” Gameloft teased are all about bringing Olaf back.

A new Star Path packed with clothing, furniture, motifs, and decorative content for players to unlock will also begin in February. The theme of this Star Path will be Disney’s 100th anniversary, which means that players can expect all kinds of attainable content celebrating the beloved franchise.

April update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s April update appears to feature the highly anticipated arrival of Simba from The Lion King. Just like Olaf, Simba has also appeared in lots of promotional content for the Disney game, which has led to fans eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Scar’s appearance as the first The Lion King character back in October 2022 had fans excited but confused since it seemed like an odd choice to add the film’s villain before any of its main characters. Luckily, players can finally get excited since Simba will officially be joining the valley in April.

Image via Gameloft

April’s update also teases a new realm and characters, which could be hinting at a The Lion King Realm and the arrival of more characters from the film franchise to go with it. Characters like Timon and Pumbaa have appeared in trailers while others like Nala and Rafiki have appeared in Disney Dreamlight Valley leaks as future characters likely to be arriving in the game. Thus, any of these four or even all of them could be featured in April’s free update.

While Simba’s arrival seems certain since he is featured on the roadmap, Gameloft has not confirmed what other characters or what Realm will be arriving in the update with him. This means that is also entirely possible for no other The Lion King characters nor their Realm to come in April and that it could instead feature different characters entirely. Based on what has been shared, The Lion King content seems most probable, but players will simply have to stay tuned to see if this is true as the update draws closer and Gameloft shares more official information about it.

Image via Gameloft

Outside of The Lion King content, Gameloft has also promised a few surprises plus a new Star Path in April’s update. The Star Path will be themed after Disney’s theme parks, which means that fans who have visited the parks can expect to see content reminiscent of the rides featured there.

Summer update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Another free update is set to be released to players in the early summer of 2023. Because of how far away this update is, Gameloft provided the vaguest hints for this update but will certainly give players a better idea of what to expect when the update is closer.

The teaser for this update features the mysterious Forgetting version of the player standing in front of the pumpkin house that is located in the Forgotten Lands biome. This home has been a hot topic of discussion among the community as players have heavily debated and speculated over which character might be arriving to live in this house.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Because the iconic pumpkin house is featured in the roadmap, the character that will be living within it may arrive in the summer update. Players will also learn “the secret to the Forgetting,” which implies a main storyline quest continuation.

As for which characters may arrive in this update, only one seems to make sense with the vague teasers released thus far. The roadmap states that “a princess races into the valley,” which seems like it must be a hint for the iconic racing princess herself Vanellope Von Schweets from Wreck-It-Ralph.

Other updates in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Outside of the February, April, and summer updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft has also teased a few other free updates arriving in 2023. Most of these additions are features that players likely already expected to be released throughout the year, including new clothing, decorations, furniture, motifs, Realms, and characters.

But Gameloft also teased a massive feature many players may not have been expecting, which is the addition of a multiplayer gameplay mode. No details or timeline for when this will be released outside of a definitive deadline within the year of 2023 have been provided, but Gameloft is sure to share more when this feature draws closer.