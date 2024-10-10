You need to travel around quite a lot in Disney Dreamlight Valley which means you’ll want to get around as quickly as possible. The best way to travel swiftly is to get wings and fly, but accessing this feature can be tricky.

There are lots of stunning wings to choose from and flying adds a really nice touch of magic to your character. Even if you don’t want to fly around all the time, there might still be times it comes in handy, so here’s how to get wings and fly in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to fly in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I’m never walking around the valley again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fly in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to have and equip a wing glider. Here’s how you can equip wings to get started flying around the valley.

Get a pair of wings . There are lots of different ones you can acquire, and although most of them are Premium Shop exclusive items, you can also earn them by leveling up, completing certain quests, and through Star Path events.

. There are lots of different ones you can acquire, and although most of them are Premium Shop exclusive items, you can also earn them by leveling up, completing certain quests, and through Star Path events. Open your Wardrobe . You can access it through your Inventory. The button you need to press varies by platform, but it’s always displayed right next to the backpack Inventory icon in the top right corner.

. You can access it through your Inventory. The button you need to press varies by platform, but it’s always displayed right next to the backpack Inventory icon in the top right corner. Select the Gliders section . It’s the second to last category right before you get into the appearance customization options.

. It’s the second to last category right before you get into the appearance customization options. Choose a pair of wings . Not all Gliders are wings, so pick any from you available items. Gliders that aren’t wings like the Island Surf Glider and Dreamlight Magic won’t allow you to fly. Instead, you must pick a Glider that has the word “wings” in it to access the flying ability.

. Not all Gliders are wings, so pick any from you available items. Gliders that aren’t wings like the Island Surf Glider and Dreamlight Magic won’t allow you to fly. Instead, to access the flying ability. Starting gliding. Once you have wings equipped, you can glide, also known as sprint, to effectively fly around.

Make sure you select wings from the Gliders page and not the Back page, since they can be worn either way. If you choose them from the Back page, you won’t glide with them and they’ll instead act as a cosmetic accessory item, so choosing the right category is crucial.

How to get wings in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get wings in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can:

Purchase them for 1,750 Moonstones from the Premium Shop.

from the Premium Shop. Claim them as a reward in some Star Path events .

. Reach levels 22 and 38 to claim two free ones as a reward.

and to claim two free ones as a reward. Complete certain quests like A Space Ranger Recruit .

. Find them in the Dark Castle.

All wings in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are 14 different wings you can get in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The process for obtaining them isn’t the same, so here’s a breakdown of how to get all wings and what they look like.

Name Collection Image How to get Cardboard Wings General Open a clothing back inside the wardrobe during the Dark Castle quest. If you miss it in the quest, you can travel through the portal in the Plaza to return and find it. Elliott’s Electric Dragon Wings General Can be purchased from the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Fiery Butterfly Wings General Can be purchased from the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Icy Wings Frozen Can be purchased from the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Maleficent Wings Maleficent Can be purchased from the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Rainbow Phoenix Wings General Can be purchased from the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Raven Wings General Reach page six of the Royal Winter Star Path and purchase for 40 Tokens. Since this event is over, they may also appear in the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Rosy Maple Moth Wings General Can be purchased from the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Small Pink Wings Frozen Can be purchased from the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Space Ranger Wings Toy Story Give Scrooge McDuck the requested materials during Buzz Lightyear’s level two friendship quest A Space Ranger Recruit. Sparkly Wings General Reach player level 22. The Wings of Winter General Reach page six of the Royal Winter Star Path and purchase for 30 Tokens. Since this event is over, they may also appear in the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones. Thorny Wings General Reach player level 38. Tinker Fairy Wings Disney Fairies Can be purchased from the Premium Shop for 1,750 Moonstones.

More wings will likely be released in future updates, so we’ll update this article as they are. Some other tricky game mechanics you might need help with are entering DreamSnaps challenges, getting on rides, completing Boutique Challenges, and learning critter schedules.

