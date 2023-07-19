How to enter a DreamSnaps challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although Disney Dreamlight Valley’s sixth content update is a small one in comparison to most of the other additions the game has seen, it did introduce a highly rewarding new feature called DreamSnaps.

Players who participate in this competitive mode will receive major rewards like free Moonstones, so you’ll likely want to know how to enter a DreamSnaps weekly challenge.

How to share a DreamSnaps submission in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can enter any DreamSnaps challenge, you’ll first need to unlock this gameplay feature by tackling the “The Haunting of Dreamlight Valley” quest from Scrooge McDuck, followed by the “Faith, Trust, and Pixel Dust” quest that leads to unlocking Vanellope.

Once you’ve unlocked DreamSnaps, you’ll then need to fulfill the requirements for it by snapping a photo that features the required assets. These will change on a weekly basis depending on the theme Gameloft chooses for the week.

A different theme will be available for players to tackle each week. Screenshot via Dot Esports

For the very first official DreamSnaps challenge, the theme is “The Dreamlight Ball” and players need to use three Elegant assets and five Wondrous items. This DreamSnaps challenge is an outfit-based one, so players will need to search for clothing items that fit these themes.

If you open up either the Furniture or Wardrobe page, you can specifically filter by the DreamSnaps themes to make the submission process much easier. Each week, the challenge may be focused on either putting together an outfit or creating a scene.

Narrowing down the filters will make the creation process easier. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have either your outfit or scene ready to go, select the phone camera from the tool wheel and line up a photo however you wish. Snap a photo of your creation and then select the “Show DreamSnaps” option.

After a photo has been taken and you select the DreamSnaps option, which is done using the D button on PC but will vary by platform, a pop-up will then appear in the top left corner. This pop-up will tell players how many of the required assets they have featured in the picture and allow them to submit their entry as long as they have met the requirements.

This photo doesn’t have the required number of assets, so it can’t be submitted. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you have submitted your photo through your phone camera, you can then check your submission out by viewing the DreamSnaps section of the event page and will also find your participation rewards in your mailbox. You can then vote on other players’ DreamSnaps submissions to earn further rewards and will later receive more rewards depending on how your submission scores in voting for the week.

A new DreamSnaps challenge becomes available for players to tackle each week, so be sure to participate if you are looking for a great way to earn free Moonstones and share your creativity.

