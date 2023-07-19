How to get Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While navigating through the magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley and getting lost in an epic Disney adventure, players will regularly need to gather essential materials to progress. One such item players may find themselves needing is the Iron Ingot.

How to get an Iron Ingot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players have two options for obtaining an Iron Ingot. They can either gather the resources to craft one themselves or purchase this item from Kirstoff’s stall.

This resource is a necessity for a wide variety of crafting recipes and is essential for those looking to spruce up the state of both their home and the entire village. However, it is also a rather difficult resource to get and is quite costly to craft.

How to craft Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Iron Ingots can be crafted by combining two resources at any crafting station.

Crafting Iron Ingots requires one coal .

. Crafting Iron Ingots requires five Iron Ore.

To make Iron Ingots, you will first need to locate and gather a total of five Iron Ore.

Crafting Iron Ingots is fairly costly. Screenshot via Gameloft

How to get Iron Ore in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players just starting off in Disney Dreamlight Valley won’t be able to gather Iron Ore. It is a resource that is only available at certain locations, all of which are blocked by massive Night Thorns when players first start their Disney adventure.

Iron Ore can also only be mined from rocks by utilizing the Pickaxe. Once players have obtained their trusty Pickaxe and unlocked a few biomes, they can then work towards getting Iron Ore for crafting Iron Ingots.

You’ll need to mine rock spots around the valley to gather the resources you need. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are two different biomes which players can commonly gather Iron Ore from. The two locations Iron Ore can mainly be obtained from are:

The Forest of Valor biome

The Glade of Trust biome

Players can unlock the Forest of Valor biome for 3,000 Dreamlight while the Glade of Trust biome will cost 5,000. While the Disney Dreamlight Valley journal only officially lists these two biomes as official areas players can gather Iron Ore from, players will also occasionally find this resource from mining at:

The Vitalys Mines

The Sunlit Plateau biome

The Frosted Heights biome

The Forgotten Lands biome

How to buy Iron Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since the arrival of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second major content update, which launched in Dec. 2022, players have been able to purchase Iron Ingots. However, they are not unlimited and require players to first complete a few prerequisites.

Players need to unlock the Forest of Valor biome to recruit Kristoff.

Players must reach level six friendship with Kristoff to complete the “Village Project: A Mountain Man’s Stall” quest. This quest will later grant access to Iron Ingots because the stall is where they are purchasable from.

Players need to reach level 10 friendship with Kristoff to complete the “A Broken Sled” level 10 friendship quest which will fully upgrade his stall. His stall won’t be completely upgraded until players construct his broken shed.

Kristoff’s stock changes each day and sometimes includes Iron Ingots. Screenshot via Dot Esports

With these prerequisites complete, players will then find that Kristoff will sometimes sell Iron Ingots at his stall. His stock rotates on a daily basis and a limited number of each item is available.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are currently only allowed to buy 10 Iron Ingots per day when they are available at Kristoff’s Stall, so you’ll want to check in daily to purchase as many as you can.

