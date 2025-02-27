The Enchanted Flower quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once Jasmine and Aladdin are in your Valley, you can start raising their Friendship Levels. At Friendship Level Two, Jasmine will have the prompt to start The Enchanted Flower quest. If you’re looking for a walkthrough for that quest, you’re in the right place.

How to complete Jasmine’s Level 2 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Starting the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to Jasmine after getting her to Level Two, and she’ll speak to you about a mysterious note that she found in her home. She doesn’t remember where it came from, and with no clear answers, the two of you decide to ask Merlin for help.

Find Merlin on your map and go and talk to him.

Talking to Merlin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Merlin recognizes the note’s reference to “Enchanted Pots of Blooming” and recalls teaching Jasmine about arcane flower magic before the Forgetting. They were using Enchanted Pots of Blooming in their research, and he remembers enough to tell you more about what the pots were for.

Unfortunately, his memory is a bit foggy past what the pots did, but he does remember hiding some enchanted flower seeds in an envelope inside the Dreamlight Library. You’ll need to search there.

Where to find the seeds

The seeds are by the bag! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To retrieve the seeds, head over to Merlin’s house. Next to the wooden table on the right side of the house, you’ll spot some sparkles—interact with them and you’ll be able to pick up the envelope. Once you’ve got it, bring it back to Jasmine so you can start crafting the Enchanted Pots of Blooming. If you haven’t already, I recommend asking Jasmine to hang out with you as your companion so you aren’t running back and forth to find her while completing her quest.

How to make Enchanted Pots of Blooming

Crafting the pots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After talking to Jasmine again, it’s time to craft the Enchanted Pots of Blooming and get the right flowers to plant in them. To craft these enchanted pots, you’ll need to gather these materials from around your Valley:

15 Soil : Dig up any ground in your Valley (except the beach) or harvest crops to get Rich Soil and then craft Soil three times at a crafting table.

: Dig up any ground in your Valley (except the beach) or harvest crops to get Rich Soil and then craft Soil three times at a crafting table. 5 Dream Shard: Dig up sparkling holes in the ground anywhere in your Valley or clear Night Thorns.

Once you have everything, head to a crafting station and make the Enchanted Pots of Blooming using the Soil and Dream Shards. After crafting them, go and talk to Jasmine again and give her the pots. She’ll ask you to meet her at her house.

Flowers needed for the quest

Before you go, you’ll need to collect flowers from the Peaceful Meadow or get them from your inventory. The quest doesn’t tell you to do this if you already have the flowers in storage, but this is what you need:

Red Daisy

White Daisy

Yellow Daisy

Green Rising Penstemon

Purple Rising Penstemon

Planting the flowers in the Enchanted Pots

Two of the five pots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you can go to Jasmine’s house (wherever you’ve placed it). Before you start placing flowers, take a look at Jasmine’s vanity—there’s a notebook with a clue to help you figure out where the flowers go:

“While the sunny daisy needs a window to thrive, the rising penstemon is a flower that prefers the shadows.”

This means you’ll need to plant daisies near windows and rising penstemons in shadier spots. Here’s exactly where each flower should go:

Enchanted Pot Locations Flower(s) To the right of the chaise lounge that’s next to the window (the pot is in the corner) Purple Rising Penstemon In the pots under the crosshatch window on the left side of the room Red Daisy in the left pot, Yellow Daisy in the right pot In the pot under the crosshatch window next to the vanity White Daisy In the pot on the left after you enter the house Green Rising Penstemon

After placing all five flowers in the correct pots, talk to Jasmine, and the enchanted flower will bloom in the large pot that’s in the center of the room. There’s a Secret Journal, and you can choose from three emotions to tell Jasmine the aura that the journal gives you when you hold it. But, the journal is locked, and you’ll need two keys to open it (something that you’ll do in another quest).

Jasmine notices a code on the cover of the journal. She’ll need time to decode its contents, which brings The Enchanted Flower quest to an end. But don’t worry—there’s plenty more for you to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the meantime!

