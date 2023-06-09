How to get the Rainbow Fox in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Do you think all of the potato madness was worth it?

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “The Remembering” update on June 7 brought what seems to be the end to the ongoing potato mystery. Players who collect all six potatoes and turn them into their respective potions can unlock the Rainbow Fox companion, but this is a massive undertaking since there are many smaller quests associated with it.

The Rainbow Fox is a magical companion unlike any of the other creatures players can have at their side in all of Disney Dreamlight Valley. It has an animated rainbow effect that is always moving and changing once players have successfully brought it to life.

This stone statue is the key to unlocking the Rainbow Fox. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to unlock the Disney Dreamlight Valley Rainbow Fox

Players can unlock the Rainbow Fox companion after progressing through the storyline to the point of reaching “The Dark Castle” quest. Once you obtain this quest, proceed through the steps it gives you until you are able to go inside the Dark Castle.

Instead of heading straight into the door to explore the castle and confront the Forgotten, walk forward from the Dark Castle door and immediately turn right. Clear all Night Thorns blocking your path and make your way back to the right corner on the bottom floor.

There will be lots of Night Thorns blocking your path. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In the very back corner, you’ll find a page you need to complete “The Dark Castle” quest, a wardrobe, a fireplace, a bed, and a stone fox statue. Approach the fox statue and a “???” interactable button will appear.

This fox won’t stay as a statue for long. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Interact with the fox and you’ll be prompted to give it an item. You can’t choose any random item to slot in it, though. The only item that will work is the Rainbow Potion. If you don’t have this item yet, there are quite a few steps you will need to go through to make the Rainbow Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you’ve given the stone fox the Rainbow Potion, the Rainbow Fox will awaken and join your collection of companions immediately. You can select this creature to be at your side from the “Companions” section of your Wardrobe.

All items besides the Rainbow Potion won’t slot to awaken the Rainbow Fox. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to get the Rainbow Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players who want to unlock the Rainbow Fox companion will need to gather six different potions to create it.

Royal Purple Potion (Purple Potato)

Crystalline Green Potion (Green Potato)

Electrifying Orange Potion (Orange Potato)

Brilliant Blue Potion (Blue Potato)

Gleaming Gold Potion (Golden Potato)

Raging Red Potion (Red Potato)

The Rainbow Potion recipe requires six other potions. Screenshot via Dot Esports

All six potions require players to find a specific potato as the key ingredient for obtaining the potion, but most of the potatoes and potions have a series of other smaller quests associated with them too.

How to make the Royal Purple Potion (Purple Potato)

The Purple Potato will be given to players by a strange talking portal inside the Frosted Heights cave that players rescued Olaf from. This dark portal will ask players a series of 10 questions and each one has a specific answer players will need to tell it to unlock the Purple Potato.

To successfully respond to the series of questions, players need to find 10 Experiment books scattered all across the valley. Each book has a different keyword written in it and players can tell all 10 of them to the portal in the correct order to then receive the Purple Potato.

This potato is shadowy and strange like the talking portal that delivers it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After the talking portal has given players the Purple Potato, it can then be converted into the Royal Purple Potion at any crafting station. Players will then have one of the six potions required to unlock the Rainbow Fox ready to go.

How to make the Crystalline Green Potion (Green Potato)

Players will need to embark on a massive scavenger hunt all around Disney Dreamlight Valley to obtain the Green Potato. The first task players need to take up is locating and fishing up 16 Emerald Bottles. Each of these bottles can then be converted into Emerald Slivers by selecting the “use” function on each one.

Players also need to acquire the Green Seed from the Vitalys Mines to then grow the Green Potato. With the Green Potato and the Emerald Slivers obtained, players should then head to a crafting station to craft the Crystalline Green Potion by combining both with an Empty Vial.

This green crystal ball will give players the Green Potato. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to make the Electrifying Orange Potion (Orange Potato)

The Orange Potato is a very tricky one to obtain. Players will need to scour many of the visitable Realms and the Dreamlight Castle to find the locations of 20 different orange pebbles that can then be combined to create the Orange Potato.

After players have created the Orange Potato with the orange pebbles, it can be crafted into the Electrifying Orange Potion with an Empty Vial.

The orange pebbles are super small and difficult to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to make the Brilliant Blue Potion (Blue Potato)

The Blue Potato is sitting inside Ursula’s house, so all players need to do to obtain it is head to her house and pick it up. Converting it into the Brilliant Blue potion will be the more difficult part of this quest.

After players have obtained the Blue Potato, the next step is to find the other blue items around the valley. There are five different items players need to get and bring to the shimmering water pool in the Vitalys Mines to acquire the Brilliant Blue Potion.

This potato can blend in with Ursula’s house, so look for the interactable sparkles to find it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to make the Gleaming Gold Potion (Golden Potato)

All players need to do to unlock the Golden Potato is enter the redemption code for it. Players will then need to convert it a few times at a few locations around the valley until they have turned it into the Gleaming Gold Potion.

The Golden Potato will be delivered straight to your mailbox. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to make the Raging Red Potion (Red Potato)

The final potion players need to unlock the Rainbow Fox is the Raging Red Potion. Players will find the Red Potato for this potion at Remy’s house.

After picking up the Red Potato, players need to combine it with four other red ingredients to create the terrible “Icy-Red Stew…Yuck” recipe. Take this dish to the Ratatouille Realm and deliver it to the window to receive the Raging Red Potion.

Hopefully, Remy didn’t need this potato for any of his recipes. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have all six potions, visit any crafting station to combine them into the Rainbow Potion. You can then head back to the Dark Castle and obtain the Rainbow Fox companion by giving it to the stone statue.

