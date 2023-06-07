All Emerald Bottle locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each new Disney Dreamlight Valley update has expanded upon the potato mysteries—and June 7’s “The Remembering” update is no exception. One of the potatoes that arrived in this update is the Green Potato, which can only be obtained by gathering 16 Emerald Bottles from around the valley.

If you’re familiar with the other potato mysteries and especially the pebbles associated with the Orange Potato, then you’ll be well prepared for what the Green Potato requires. There are a lot of steps players have to take to obtain the Green Potato, but the most time-consuming one is gathering the Emerald Bottles, so that’s where players will want to start.

Players need to fish 16 Emerald Bottles for this quest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How do you collect the Emerald Bottles for the Green Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Players will find all of the required Emerald Bottles scattered around the valley in various bodies of water. They can be rather tough to obtain since most of them are hard to spot, and even once players have found them, they might still be difficult to actually fish out.

To fish out a bottle, players need to use their fishing rod and throw it just right so they see a light gold outline. This won’t look like a regular fishing spot with bubbles and instead is just a faint gold circle.

The Emerald Bottle circle looks different from normal fishing bubbles. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Depending on where you have certain houses that are on water like Ursula’s and Donald Duck’s, you may have to move them to find some of the Emerald Bottles. I had trouble finding a few of the bottles on Dazzle Beach because I had a few villager houses sitting right on top of them.

Where to find all Emerald Bottles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are 16 Emerald Bottles in total and all 16 can be found throughout the biomes across the valley.

Here is a map marking where all 16 Emerald Bottles can be found. It can be tough to find them even with this, so this map is accompanied by a complete breakdown of every Emerald Bottle location.

All Emerald Bottle locations for the lower biomes. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

All Emerald Bottle locations for the upper biomes. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Dazzle Beach Emerald Bottles

Five of the 16 bottles are scattered throughout the Dazzle Beach biome.

Bottle one: Players can find the first one sitting to the northwest of the small island just off Dazzle Beach. This bottle is right between the island and the mainland, near the boat players used to rescue Ariel.

Ariel’s house was hiding this bottle, so check your ocean carefully. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bottle two: The next bottle is very close to the first one and is sitting in the water right by Skull Rock.

Fishing bubbles can be annoying when trying to fish a bottle since they won’t reward you with them. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bottle three: Players can fish out the next bottle near Ursula’s cave on Dazzle Beach. This one is especially easy to overlook since only the very top of the bottle is visible.

Water characters like Ursula and Ariel could get in the way of your search. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bottle four: Navigate to the western part of Dazzle Beach and fish right in front of the bridge connecting the two areas of this biome to obtain the fourth bottle.

You can fish this one out from the bridge or either side of it on the beach. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bottle five: Players can find the fifth bottle at the very edge of the northwestern area of Dazzle Beach sitting in the water by the rocks.

It might be right by Donald Duck’s boat if you haven’t moved it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Glade of Trust Emerald Bottles

Players will find four Emerald Bottles throughout the Glade of Trust biome. This area is especially shadowy and dark, so it’s easy to miss them unless you scan the area carefully.

Bottle six: The first bottle in this region is located in the small pond in the southeast area of the Glade of Trust biome. You can just barely see the top of this bottle, so scan the pond slowly to find it.

This is the easiest one to find in this biome since the rest are well hidden. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bottle seven: Out of all 16 bottles, this is one of the hardest ones to spot. I walked back and forth over this area many times before finding it. The seventh bottle is sitting right near a rock in the river immediately to the left of the pond where players found the last bottle.

The seventh bottle is right by some rocks in the Glade of Trust biome. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Bottle eight: This bottle is sitting to the southwest of the Glade of Trust biome right near the corner of the river. If you’re struggling to locate it, head to the bridge on the southwest side of this biome and walk down from it slightly to the corner of the river.

The moss and greenery hide this bottle extremely well. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Bottle nine: The ninth bottle is the toughest one of all to spot since it’s sitting in the shadows and only the very top of the bottle is visible. It’s also the hardest one to obtain and I had to go fish way above it to get the golden circle to appear. If you’re struggling to fish it out, keep throwing your fishing line out in different areas—even if they seem to be too far away—since that’s how I ended up obtaining this one.

You can just barely see the top of this bottle. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Peaceful Meadow Emerald Bottles

After traversing through the frustrating darkness of the Glade of Trust biome, all other bottles from here on out are much easier to obtain, with the next two lying in the Peaceful Meadow biome.

Bottle 10: Players can fish the 10th bottle out of the small pond sitting in the northwest region of the Peaceful Meadow biome.

Sometimes the fishing bubbles are covering where the Emerald Bottle is. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bottle 11: The next bottle is sitting at the very bottom of the big pond in the eastern region of the Peaceful Meadow biome.

Players will find this bottle right by some reeds. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Forgotten Lands Emerald Bottles

Bottle 12: The singular bottle in the Forgotten Lands biome is located in the very northwest corner of the area. This bottle is sitting almost in the middle of the pond.

The Forgotten Lands are extremely dark, which makes this bottle tough to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sunlit Plateau Emerald Bottles

Bottle 13: Players can fish the 13th bottle out of the pond to the very east of the Sunlit Plateau biome. I had a hard time fishing this one out, so players may need to try throwing their fishing line a few times before they manage to find the right spot.

Since this bottle is right by some submerged rocks, it blends in quite well. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bottle 14: The next bottle is right at the curve in the river that runs through the Sunlit Plateau biome. If you’re struggling to find it, head to the waterfall at the edge of this biome and work your way up the river until you spot it.

This one can be tough to spot, so scan the river carefully. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frosted Heights Emerald Bottles

Bottle 15: Players can obtain the 15th bottle from the river flowing through the middle of the Frosted Heights biome.

The 15th bottle players can fish up is in the Frosted Heights biome. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Forest of Valor Emerald Bottles

Bottle 16: The final bottle players need is in the pond sitting right between the Forest of Valor and Frosted Heights biomes.

The final Emerald Bottle players can collect. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have all 16 bottles, select each one and click the “use” option to convert them into Emerald Slivers. Take all 16 slivers to any crafting station and convert them into a Jade Crystal, which is one of the essential materials players will need to obtain the Green Potato.

