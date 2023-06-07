How to get the Green Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “The Remembering” update on June 7 brought two new potatoes for players to collect as a part of Gameloft’s larger potato mystery. Both of the potatoes have quite a lengthy process players have to navigate through to obtain them, so if you’re looking to gather all six potatoes that have appeared so far, you’ll want to get to work unlocking the Green Potato.

“The Remembering” update has the biggest potato update yet with two new potatoes for players to collect plus the new Rainbow Potion all of the potato potions can be converted into. The usage of this potion is unknown and players can expect further developments in the great potato mystery won’t occur until the next major update based on how the potatoes have been released so far.

Players can grow the Green Potato after obtaining the Green Seed. Screenshot via Dot Esports

But those who want to be ready for what comes next will need to obtain the Green Potato to be prepared.

Where to find the Green Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Obtaining the Green Potato is super simple, but crafting the Crystalline Green Potion with it is where the situation becomes more complex. As long as players have progressed to the point of unlocking the hidden room in the Vitalys Mines associated with Simba’s Dreamlight Tree quest, all they need to do is head to this room and interact with the green crystal ball sitting within.

The strange green crystal ball is sitting on a table right inside the Vitalys Mines hidden room. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The crystal ball will reward players with a Green Seed. This seed should be planted in the Forgotten Lands biome and then should be watered by players like all other plants. It will then take around an hour to grow, although some players have reported success with helping it grow sooner by using a Miracle Growth Elixir.

Based on my experience, I recommend players be wary of applying a serum to this plant since they are known for being buggy with plants that are associated with quests. An hour isn’t too long of a wait, so if players want to ensure nothing goes wrong, they should just wait for it to grow naturally.

When the Green Seed is done growing and players harvest it, it will then reward them with the Green Potato.

The Green Potato plant takes around an hour to grow. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: How to get the Royal Purple Potion (Purple Potato) in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to get the Crystalline Green Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To craft the Crystalline Green Potion, players will need to locate 16 Emerald Bottles scattered all throughout the valley. This is the more difficult part of the process since most of these bottles are quite tough to spot and aren’t always easy to fish.

Once players have the 16 Emerald Bottles, they then need to be converted to Emerald Slivers at a crafting station. These slivers will create a Jade Crystal that players can then combine with the Green Potato and an Empty Vial to craft the Crystalline Green Potion.

About the author