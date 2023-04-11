Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Tree: How to plant and grow time

Each of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s updates introduces lots of new content to keep players busy bettering their magical homes. One aspect that seems to expand with nearly every update is the collection of ingredients players need to plant and grow with the Dreamlight Fruit, and the Dreamlight Tree is the latest addition.

Ingredients are essential for gameplay in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the Dreamlight Fruit is no exception as it is tied to new recipes like Dream Ice Cream and Sweet Udon. It is a must-have ingredient in case a villager asks for a dish that requires it or if it arises as a needed asset during a quest.

Whether you want to unlock this fruit to cook up some tasty meals or simply want to ensure you unlock everything you can in the valley, you’ll need to put in some decent work. Some fruits or ingredients can naturally be found around the valley like Apples or Oregano, but Dreamlight Fruit and the trees they grow on won’t be found until players progress.

The Dreamlight Tree is tied to Simba from The Lion King Realm. Because of this, players cannot even begin attempting to add this fruit to their valley until they have first unlocked Simba, which can only occur after first recruiting Nala.

How to get Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can only obtain Dreamlight Fruit after progressing through their friendship with Simba from The Lion King. This functions similarly to how players unlocked coconut trees by completing a quest for Maui from Moana.

Dreamlight Fruit from Dreamlight Trees will be unlocked after players complete Simba’s “Seed of Memories” quest. This is not an early quest which means players will need to know Simba daily well before the Dreamlight Tree will become attainable.

How to complete the “Seed of Memories” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock the Seed of Memories quest and thus the Dreamlight Tree with the fruit it produces, players will need to meet a few prerequisites. These requirements are:

Reach level seven friendship with Simba

Progress friendship with Scar. How much players need to progress is unclear as the quest does not say, but players likely need to have at least a few levels with the nefarious lion

Unlock the Forgotten Lands biome

After meeting these requirements and progressing through the beginning dialogue associated with this quest, players will learn they need to visit the Vitalys Mine to search for a hidden entrance.

Players will want to enter the mine and head right. Continue down the path and stop just before you enter the tunnels. You should find a sparkling set of rocks here.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

After interacting with sparkling the rocks sitting under the archway, you’ll then find yourself inside a strange hidden room. This room is covered with mysterious markings and strange equipment you need to interact with to progress.

Your character won’t know what to make of the puzzling room, so your next task is to visit Merlin. He will call it the “Herbalist Room” and tell players they need to create two potions to revive the Dreamlight Tree.

The potions players need to craft are:

Potion of Growth Three Dream Shards Six Blueberries One Empty Vial

Potion of Dust Three Night Shards Three Orange Marsh Milkweeds One Empty Vial



After crafting both potions, players should then return to the Herbalist Room in the Vitalys Mines. Both potions will slot into the table located on the right side of the room. Placing both potions will spawn the Dreamlight Tree Seed.

You’ll then need to give the Dreamlight Tree Seed to Simba who will guide you in planting it.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

How to plant the Dreamlight Tree in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Dreamlight Tree will need to be planted near the pond sitting on the right side of the Sunlit Plateau biome. Simba should lead you to the correct spot.

Once you are at the right location, all you need to do is dig a spot for the plant and place the seed in the ground just as you would any other crop. The quest will then update to tell you to water the crop and continue tending to it until it has fully grown.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Dreamlight Tree grow time in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Dreamlight Tree will take about three days to grow which means players will need to wait a while to complete both Simba’s Seed of Memories quest and to unlock Dreamlight Fruit. Make sure you water the plant as often as it requires.

Once the tree has fully grown, players will need to progress through the rest of Simba’s quest before Dreamlight Fruit will then become permanently obtainable in the valley. Players will only have the one tree they planted until they raise their friendship with Simba to level 10 and finish his The Dreamlight Grove quest, which will grant three more.

Each Dreamlight Tree will sprout three Dreamlight Fruit every 24 hours which allows players to collect a minimum of 12 per day. More may be gained if players collect the fruit with a companion that specializes in Foraging at their side.

How to grow the Dreamlight Tree quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While you can usually apply either the Miracle Growth Elixir or the Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir to speed up the growing process, players have been reporting doing so causes a bug that stops Dreamlight Fruit from spawning. Because of this, players might just want to avoid utilizing it until Gameloft notices this issue.

Once Gameloft is aware and working on a fix, players will be able to find information about their progress on Dreamlight Valley’s Trello board. For now, it is probably best to avoid utilizing any elixirs for the Dreamlight Tree to avoid this bug.