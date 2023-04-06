How to make Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

April 2023 brought a new update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, called Pride of the Valley. New content also comes with tasks and recipes that players often get to interact with to progress, like the new Dream Ice Cream recipe.

From making Waffles to finding orange pebbles, there are lots to do in the Valley, and experimenting with a new Ice Cream flavor is one of them. If you’ve gotten bored of the Vanilla Ice Cream, this flavor will be the key to spicing up the ice cream game in the Valley, but making it for the first time will be the real challenge.

Dream Ice Cream’s recipe doesn’t exist in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and players must find its ingredients first to make it.

How do you make Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Mix the following ingredients together to make Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Milk Slush Ice Dreamlight Fruit

Milk and Slush Ice can be purchased from Chez Ramy. Dreamlight Fruit can be gathered from the Sunlit Plateau.

You can make the Dream Ice Cream at a cooking station when you have the required ingredients. Players can sell the dessert for 588 Star Coins or consume it to restore energy.

In addition to all the cooking and discovering new recipes, fans will also get to explore the valley and find alien toys and visit the mines. Golden and Blue Potatoes will also be waiting to be collected around the map, meaning there should be enough adventure for each day.