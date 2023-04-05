How to find the Golden Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although Gameloft unveils any major Disney Dreamlight Valley features that are contained in new updates through patch notes and official announcements, the developers also love their secrets. The latest major game update, which is the “Pride of the Valley,” brought yet another secret for players to delve into with the mysterious Golden Potato.

Players have been able to obtain this item for quite some time, but the ability to actually use it only came into play with The Lion King-centered update. Because of this, many are just now discovering the existence of this shiny vegetable for the very first time.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Related: How to hover (glide) in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The official name of this asset is the “Mysterious Golden Potato” and it comes with a disclaimer that players should probably not eat it. Luckily, players cannot eat it even if they try as no options appear when players select this item within their inventory.

Whether you simply want to investigate this mysterious asset for yourself or are ready to use it in the secret quest that arrived with the “Pride of the Valley” update, adding this vegetable to your inventory is fairly easy but is not accessible in any conventional way that players might expect.

How do you get the Golden Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Most items that players can use in Disney Dreamlight Valley are scattered somewhere around the valley, purchasable from Scrooge McDuck’s shop, or found within one of the many Realms that feature small worlds that are straight out of Disney films. But the Golden Potato is unique because it is a code-exclusive item that players can only unlock by entering the code that is associated with it.

To obtain this shiny vegetable, players will first need to open up their settings within the game. Once you have opened the settings page, navigate to the help page and you’ll see a box that says “redemption code.” This is where you’ll need to apply the exclusive Golden Potato code, which is:

GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

After entering the code, click claim and then head over to the mailbox by your house. You should have a letter called “A Mysterious Object.” This letter will contain the Golden Potato, which is a part of a larger quest that players will undertake.

If the message containing the Golden Potato does not appear, you may want to try restarting the game and opening your mailbox once more. The mail system in Disney Dreamlight Valley is connected to the internet, which means that another factor players can try fixing if the vegetable does not appear is their internet. Players who are still struggling to obtain this asset may want to check if it is a featured bug on Gameloft’s official Trello board and can also contact the team for further assistance here.