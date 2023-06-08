How to make the Rainbow Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the features that have gotten players most excited with each Disney Dreamlight Valley update is Gameloft’s continuous expansion of a series of potato-themed mysteries. “The Remembering” update that arrived on June 7 brought the biggest addition to this mystery yet with the new Rainbow Potion players can craft.

The Rainbow Potion seems to be the end of Gameloft’s ongoing potato mystery, so players who are hoping to craft it have their work cut out for them since it is the result of six different quests. There are many smaller quests within each of the six quests, so all Disney Dreamlight Valley players who want to craft the Rainbow Potion will need to navigate through the various pieces of the six quests first.

How to get the Rainbow Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The completed Rainbow Potion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the Rainbow Potion, all players will first need to find six potatoes to craft six different potions.

Royal Purple Potion (Purple Potato)

Crystalline Green Potion (Green Potato)

Electrifying Orange Potion (Orange Potato)

Brilliant Blue Potion (Blue Potato)

Gleaming Gold Potion (Golden Potato)

Raging Red Potion (Red Potato)

Related: All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Six potions need to be combined to craft this potion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each potato and potion has a lengthy quest and process associated with it, so players who haven’t collected all six will want to get to work doing so right away.

How to get the Royal Purple Potion (Purple Potato)

Players can craft the Royal Purple Potion with the Purple Potato. This potato arrived in “The Remembering” update and can be unlocked by conversing with the talking portal located inside the Frosted Heights cave.

This mysterious portal will ask players to tell it 10 specific words. To know which words it wants to hear, players need to find the locations of all 10 Experiment books around the valley. Each book has a specific word written in it, so after players have discovered them all they can then return to the talking portal and tell it all 10 answers in the right order to receive the Purple Potato.

The portal will drop the Purple Potato for players to pick up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once players have the Purple Potato, it can then be transformed into the Royal Purple Potion at any crafting station by combining it with an Empty Vial.

How to get the Crystalline Green Potion (Green Potato)

The Crystalline Green Potion can be crafted with the Green Potato but also requires another key ingredient. To make this potion, players will need to traverse around the valley to find the locations of all 16 Emerald Bottles.

These bottles need to be converted into Emerald Slivers which can then be crafted into Jade Crystal. Players also need to find the Green Seed to grow the Green Potato. Once both the Jade Crystal and the Green Potato have been unlocked, these can be combined with an Empty Vial at a crafting station to create the Crystalline Green Potion.

This plant grew into the Green Potato. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Electrifying Orange Potion (Orange Potato)

The Orange Potato and the Electrifying Orange Potion it creates are the most difficult ones to obtain. Players will need to embark on a lengthy quest that starts with unlocking the Lenses of Shadow from Scrooge McDuck’s level 10 “The Treasure Hunt Part Two” friendship quest.

Once players have these glasses, they’ll then need to set off on a tough treasure hunt around the Dreamlight Castle and various Realms to find the locations of all the orange pebbles.

Right where the player is pointing you can just barely see one of the pebbles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 20 orange pebbles to find and all of them are extremely tiny and difficult to see. They’re also in strange locations players would never try to access normally, so this quest isn’t an easy one.

Once players have all 20 orange pebbles, they can then be combined at a crafting station to create the Orange Potato. This can then be converted into the Electrifying Orange Potion by combining the Orange Potato with an Empty Vial.

How to get the Brilliant Blue Potion (Blue Potato)

Of all the potatoes, the Blue one is the easiest to get. All players need to do to obtain this potato is visit Ursula’s house which will be wherever players chose to place it around the valley.

The Blue Potato will be sitting ready for players to grab right by the water and glowing bright blue so players don’t miss it. It’s also lying right by the throne that has a blue seashell on it.

The Blue Potato in Ursula’s house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have this potato, crafting the potion that goes with it is where things become more complex. Players will need to visit the shimmering water pool in the Vitalys Mines and bring five specific blue items including the Blue Potato to it.

Once all five items have been placed into the shimmering pool, players will receive the Brilliant Blue Potion.

How to get the Gleaming Gold Potion (Golden Potato)

To unlock the Golden Potato, all players need to do is enter the redemption code for it. Players then need to transfigure the Golden Potato a few times at different spots around the valley before it will become the Gleaming Gold Potion.

This golden vegetable will arrive in your mailbox. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to get the Raging Red Potion (Red Potato)

Players can obtain the Red Potato from the kitchen inside Remy’s house. His home will be located wherever you chose to place it around the valley and the Red Potato will be inside the counter to the right of the fridge.

The correct counter will be sparkling to let players know they can interact with it. Once you do, the Red Potato will appear out of it and land on the ground nearby.

Remy must have dropped this potato while cooking up something delicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After collecting the Red Potato, players will then need to use it as an ingredient in a recipe called “Icy-Red Stew…Yuck.” This recipe calls for five red ingredients including the Red Potato and will grant players the Raging Red Potion after they deliver it to Anton Ego in the Ratatouille Realm.

What does the Rainbow Potion do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Currently, there is no officially confirmed use for the Rainbow Potion. However, some players have said in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord that a quest involving Merlin and the dark castle led to using this potion to create a rainbow fox companion.

The players who are saying this have time traveled in Disney Dreamlight Valley to unlock the main story quests faster so whether or not this is true is currently unclear. Time traveling is dangerous to do as it can lead to fully breaking your game, so I recommend players who have progressed as far as they can wait for more to appear naturally rather than trying to time travel for more content.

Players who have time-traveled say the quest tied to the rainbow fox is called “The Forgotten Relics” and is time locked so players won’t see it appear to play for a few days. This quest is believed to lead players to the dark castle where they can then place the Rainbow Potion on a stone fox statue to bring the rainbow fox companion to life.

Once the next part of the story quest becomes available and more information about this possible rainbow fox is unveiled, information on what to do with the rainbow potion will be updated here. For now, players should safely store this potion and wait for what comes next.

About the author