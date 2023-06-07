All Olaf’s cave dark portal answers for the Purple Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Most dedicated Disney Dreamlight Valley players have probably stumbled upon at least one of the strange potatoes that have been arriving with each update to confuse players.

Gameloft has been consistently expanding upon a potato-based mystery and “The Remembering” update on June 7 has brought the Purple Potato for players to collect by answering a series of questions delivered by a strange talking portal.

This strange portal can talk, and it wants answers. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players who have added Olaf to their valley might recall the strange cave sitting in the Frosted Heights biome they rescued him from. This cave hasn’t been used beyond the initial quests with Olaf. But as of “The Remembering” update, this cave is home to a new task for players involving a dark portal that wants players to answer it with a series of correct words.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley talking portal answers

There are 10 keywords players will need to tell the talking portal to be rewarded with the Purple Potato. To know which words the talking portal wants to hear, players can scour the valley to find the locations of 10 experiment books since each one has one of the specific words players need to recite back to it.

All of the answers to the talking portals questions are as follows in the order the portal asks for them.

Potato

Book

Dreams

Higitus Figitus

Fugu

Crystal

Foraging

The Forgetting

Raspberry

Magic

The talking portal will reward players with the Purple Potato. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley Orange Potato: How to find all orange pebbles

Once players have correctly answered all of the talking portals questions, the portal will then spit out a Purple Potato. This strange vegetable is another piece of Gameloft’s ongoing potato puzzles and can be turned into a Purple Potion.

About the author