All Olaf’s cave dark portal answers for the Purple Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Another potato mystery has arrived.

The talking portal in the Frosted Heights biome.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

Most dedicated Disney Dreamlight Valley players have probably stumbled upon at least one of the strange potatoes that have been arriving with each update to confuse players.

Gameloft has been consistently expanding upon a potato-based mystery and “The Remembering” update on June 7 has brought the Purple Potato for players to collect by answering a series of questions delivered by a strange talking portal.

The player looking at a strange talking portal.
This strange portal can talk, and it wants answers. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players who have added Olaf to their valley might recall the strange cave sitting in the Frosted Heights biome they rescued him from. This cave hasn’t been used beyond the initial quests with Olaf. But as of “The Remembering” update, this cave is home to a new task for players involving a dark portal that wants players to answer it with a series of correct words.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley talking portal answers

There are 10 keywords players will need to tell the talking portal to be rewarded with the Purple Potato. To know which words the talking portal wants to hear, players can scour the valley to find the locations of 10 experiment books since each one has one of the specific words players need to recite back to it.

All of the answers to the talking portals questions are as follows in the order the portal asks for them.

  • Potato
  • Book
  • Dreams
  • Higitus Figitus
  • Fugu
  • Crystal
  • Foraging
  • The Forgetting
  • Raspberry
  • Magic
The player taking a selfie with the Purple Potato in front of the talking portal.
The talking portal will reward players with the Purple Potato. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once players have correctly answered all of the talking portals questions, the portal will then spit out a Purple Potato. This strange vegetable is another piece of Gameloft’s ongoing potato puzzles and can be turned into a Purple Potion.

Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

