All Experiment book locations for the Purple Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major update arrived on June 7 and brought with it a continuation to Gameloft’s confusing series of potato puzzles. To obtain the Purple Potato, players will need to locate 10 different Experiment books scattered around the valley.

Usually, assets players need to find around their valley spawn randomly, which means they appear in different locations for every player. But luckily, the Experiment books all appear in fixed locations, so all players can track them down at the same locations.

The strange talking portal wants specific words from players. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players need to find all 10 books to then deliver a series of keywords to a strange talking portal sitting inside the cave where players recruited Olaf in the Frosted Heights biome. All 10 books are sitting in random and hard-to-find spots around the valley, so players who are struggling to find them might be seeking some help.

All book locations for the talking portal in the Frosted Heights biome

There are 10 different books players can find scattered around the valley. Each book will give players a different keyword they will then need to use as an answer for the talking portal in the Frosted Heights biome, which is sitting in the cave players first found Olaf in.

One book is inside Ursula’s cave on Dazzle Beach. This cave grants players the keyword “foraging.”

This book is lying among some ship debris. Screenshot via Dot Esports

While you’re already on Dazzle Beach, head over to the left side of the pier to find the next book. This one contains the keyword “magic.”

Players can just barely see this book right under the pier sitting in the water. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Head over to the grand wooden stairs that lead out of the Dazzle Beach biome and into the Peaceful Meadow biome to find the next book. This one is sitting on the second level of the stairs and features the word “dreams.”

This book is right by a palm tree on the stairs. Screenshot via Dot Esports

On the second floor of Scrooge McDuck’s shop, players will find another book sitting in the corner with the keyword “The Forgetting.”

Players can find this book near the top of the stairs in Scrooge McDuck’s shop. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Near the ramp that connects the Peaceful Meadow biome to the Glade of Trust biome, players will find another book sitting behind the tree that is arched over the ramp. This book has “Higitus Figitus” written in it.

This is one of the most well-hidden books since players generally won’t walk by this area. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Head to the end of the river in the Sunlit Plateau biome where the waterfall is running down into the Glade of Trust biome. Here, you’ll find another book with the keyword “Fugu.”

Players can find this book sitting on rocks by the water. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Near the bottom of the stairs connecting the Peaceful Meadow biome to the Plaza biome is where players will find the next book. This one has “potato” written on it.

This book is sitting on the wall at the edge of the staircase. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In the southwest corner of the courtyard that contains the Plaza’s Wishing Well sits another book. Players will learn the keyword “book” from it.

This is one of the easiest books to spot since it’s located in plain sight. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Deep in the Vitalys Mines sits another one of the mysterious Experiment books. The mines don’t have a map, so tracking this one down will be tough. But if you head to the very back area near where the shimmering water pool for the Blue Potato is, you will find this book and the keyword “raspberry.”

The mines are extremely confusing to navigate, so search for this book carefully. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The final book players need to solve the portal puzzle is sitting in the Frosted Heights cave and features the word “crystal.” This is where players need to go after learning all the words, so this is the best book to find last.

There’s a lot of debris in the cave, but this book is floating so it should be easy to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Now that you have all of the words, you can tell them to the talking portal in the correct order. This order is:

Potato

Book

Dreams

Higitus Figitus

Fugu

Crystal

Foraging

The Forgetting

Raspberry

Magic

After answering all of the portal’s questions correctly, players will be rewarded with a shadowy Purple Potato as yet another piece in Gameloft’s ongoing series of strange potato puzzles.

