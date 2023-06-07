All Experiment book locations for the Purple Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Collecting these books will help you obtain another strange potato.

One of the Experiment books sitting in Scrooge McDuck's shop and the player taking a selfie with it.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major update arrived on June 7 and brought with it a continuation to Gameloft’s confusing series of potato puzzles. To obtain the Purple Potato, players will need to locate 10 different Experiment books scattered around the valley.

Usually, assets players need to find around their valley spawn randomly, which means they appear in different locations for every player. But luckily, the Experiment books all appear in fixed locations, so all players can track them down at the same locations.

The player looking at a strange talking portal.
The strange talking portal wants specific words from players. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players need to find all 10 books to then deliver a series of keywords to a strange talking portal sitting inside the cave where players recruited Olaf in the Frosted Heights biome. All 10 books are sitting in random and hard-to-find spots around the valley, so players who are struggling to find them might be seeking some help.

All book locations for the talking portal in the Frosted Heights biome

There are 10 different books players can find scattered around the valley. Each book will give players a different keyword they will then need to use as an answer for the talking portal in the Frosted Heights biome, which is sitting in the cave players first found Olaf in.

  • One book is inside Ursula’s cave on Dazzle Beach. This cave grants players the keyword “foraging.”
The book in Ursula's cave.
This book is lying among some ship debris. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • While you’re already on Dazzle Beach, head over to the left side of the pier to find the next book. This one contains the keyword “magic.”
the book underneath the pier.
Players can just barely see this book right under the pier sitting in the water. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • Head over to the grand wooden stairs that lead out of the Dazzle Beach biome and into the Peaceful Meadow biome to find the next book. This one is sitting on the second level of the stairs and features the word “dreams.”
The book on the Dazzle beach stairs.
This book is right by a palm tree on the stairs. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • On the second floor of Scrooge McDuck’s shop, players will find another book sitting in the corner with the keyword “The Forgetting.”
The book in Scrooge McDuck's shop.
Players can find this book near the top of the stairs in Scrooge McDuck’s shop. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • Near the ramp that connects the Peaceful Meadow biome to the Glade of Trust biome, players will find another book sitting behind the tree that is arched over the ramp. This book has “Higitus Figitus” written in it.
The book in the peaceful Meadow biome by the ramp to the Glade of Trust.
This is one of the most well-hidden books since players generally won’t walk by this area. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • Head to the end of the river in the Sunlit Plateau biome where the waterfall is running down into the Glade of Trust biome. Here, you’ll find another book with the keyword “Fugu.”
The book by the water in the Sunlit Plateau biome.
Players can find this book sitting on rocks by the water. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • Near the bottom of the stairs connecting the Peaceful Meadow biome to the Plaza biome is where players will find the next book. This one has “potato” written on it.
The book in the Peaceful Meadow biome on the stairs.
This book is sitting on the wall at the edge of the staircase. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • In the southwest corner of the courtyard that contains the Plaza’s Wishing Well sits another book. Players will learn the keyword “book” from it.
The book located in the middle of the Plaza by the Wishing Well.
This is one of the easiest books to spot since it’s located in plain sight. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • Deep in the Vitalys Mines sits another one of the mysterious Experiment books. The mines don’t have a map, so tracking this one down will be tough. But if you head to the very back area near where the shimmering water pool for the Blue Potato is, you will find this book and the keyword “raspberry.”
The book sitting in the Vitalys Mines.
The mines are extremely confusing to navigate, so search for this book carefully. Screenshot via Dot Esports
  • The final book players need to solve the portal puzzle is sitting in the Frosted Heights cave and features the word “crystal.” This is where players need to go after learning all the words, so this is the best book to find last.
The book sitting in Olaf's cave.
There’s a lot of debris in the cave, but this book is floating so it should be easy to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley Orange Potato: How to find all orange pebbles

Now that you have all of the words, you can tell them to the talking portal in the correct order. This order is:

  • Potato
  • Book
  • Dreams
  • Higitus Figitus
  • Fugu
  • Crystal
  • Foraging
  • The Forgetting
  • Raspberry
  • Magic

After answering all of the portal’s questions correctly, players will be rewarded with a shadowy Purple Potato as yet another piece in Gameloft’s ongoing series of strange potato puzzles.

About the author

Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay