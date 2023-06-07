How to get the Royal Purple Potion (Purple Potato) in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's not the toughest one out of the potatoes, but it does still require some work.

Gameloft’s cryptic and complex potato puzzles have been confusing players since Disney Dreamlight Valley first launched on Sept. 6, 2022. The developers have been adding numerous strangely colored potatoes and “The Remembering” update on June 7 has continued this trend by bringing the Purple Potato and the Royal Purple Potion it can be turned into to the valley.

The potato puzzles are the strangest and most confusing feature in all of Disney Dreamlight Valley since Gameloft has been secretly adding them in with each update but never providing any guidance or mention of the process until the official patch notes for “The Remembering” update.

Players need to tell the portal specific words to receive the Purple Potato. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Although the patch notes for the update did tease a continuation of the ongoing potato mystery, Gameloft is still leaving it entirely up to players to figure out what needs to be done for them. The process for obtaining the Royal Purple Potion isn’t as difficult as some of the other potato quests have been, but it’s certainly still confusing without knowing what needs to be done.

How to get the Purple Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To obtain the Royal Purple Potion, players must work through a larger quest for the Purple Potato first. This quest has two main parts players need to complete.

Where to find the Purple Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Purple Potato can be obtained from the talking portal sitting inside the Frosted Heights cave. This is the cave that players previously rescued Olaf from and is situated in the northeast region of the biome.

Players will only receive the Purple Potato from the dark portal after locating all 10 experiment books around the valley and delivering the correct answers to the portal. The books can be quite difficult to find, but each one will give players one of the 10 correct answers to then relay to the portal.

Once players have worked their way through finding all of the books and delivering the answers to the portal, the Purple Potato can then be taken to any crafting station and combined with one Empty Vial to craft the Royal Purple Potion.

The potion can be created at any crafting station. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After players have crafted the Royal Purple Potion, they can then use it to create the Rainbow Potion. Players can only craft this potion if they have also obtained the other potatoes and their specific potions that are a part of the mystery, including the Golden Potato, the Orange Potato, the Blue Potato, the Red Potato, and the Green Potato.

The larger potato mystery seems to be something Gameloft is expanding upon with each update, so for now, players should store their Rainbow Potion away until its use becomes known. Once the purpose of this potion is revealed, the next step for this quest will be added here.

