How to find the Red Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

At this point, there seem to be more potatoes than Night Thorns in the valley.

Although the “Pride of the Valley” update for Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced many exciting features like the arrival of Simba and Nala with The Lion King Realm and a Star Path dedicated to the vibrant theme parks, players have been more focused on unraveling the mysteries surrounding various colored potatoes around the valley. These potatoes have been puzzling players as they come with no instructions or guidance, which has led to lots of trial and error among the community.

One of the vegetables that has been irking players is the Red Potato. In comparison to some of the other potatoes like the tedious quest associated with the Orange Potato and the somewhat confusing Blue Potato, the red variant is overall much easier to deal with.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Related: What is the shimmering water pool in the mines in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Gameloft informs players about most of the content arriving in each update and every quest comes with a comprehensive walkthrough, which means that it is usually fairly easy to understand how to progress. But with the Red Potato and all of the other variants, there is no guidance at all.

With no guidance and too many potatoes to keep track of, players may find themselves confused and stumped on what they are supposed to do. Each of the puzzling potatoes is also quite different from the last. Thus, players will need to find each one of them in a unique way and proceed through the associated quest afterward, which will also be distinctly different from the others.

The secret potato quests are no joke, and although players still have no clue what the payoff for completing them will be, the amount of work that needs to be put into them is so great that most are expecting something grand in the future. If you want to ensure that you will be part of it, acquiring the Red Potato and the magical potion it can be converted into is an essential step.

How do you get the Red Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Red Potato is one of the easier ones to acquire in comparison to the others that have surfaced so far. All players need to do is visit Remy’s house, which will be wherever players chose to have it reside within the valley.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Head to the back wall of Remy’s house and you will see that the counter to the immediate right of the fridge is sparkling. Sparkles always mean that players can interact with an item, so interact with the counter and the Red Potato will then drop nearby for you to pick up.

What do you do with the Red Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Once you’ve grabbed the Red Potato, you’ll then need to use it as an ingredient in a very red-themed dish. You can cook this dish up in Remy’s house or at any other cooking station.

This recipe, which is “Icy-Red Stew…Yuck,” calls for:

Red Potato

Slush Ice

Lobster

Chili Pepper

Raspberry

Be sure that you use Rasberry and not Gooseberry because the two look quite similar and many players have had trouble cooking up this recipe because they have confused the two.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Once you’ve assembles the ingredients for this dish, you then need to serve it to obtain the potato potion. The description of this strange recipe provides a hint for what players need to do next as it says “I wonder what Anton Ego would say about this.”

Anton Ego is the notoriously difficult-to-impress critic from the Ratatouille film and players will need to present him with their creation by heading into the Ratatouille Realm. After you enter the realm, turn to the window covered in sticky notes nearby and interact with it to send the recipe out.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Players will then be rewarded with the Raging Red Potion. As is the case with all of the mysterious potato potions that have appeared in Disney Dreamlight Valley thus far, their usages are unclear.

Because the Golden Potato surfaced in a past update before the rest, it seems like Gameloft might be adding to the potato mystery with each new update. Thus, players will simply want to store their potion for now and keep their eyes out for anything potato related when the next major update launches.