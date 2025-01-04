How to unlock the Sniper class in Hell Let Loose

Playing as a sniper in Hell Let Loose isn’t as straightforward as one may think. There are a few restrictions you’ll need to know about and requirements you need to fulfill before you can unlock this class.

Here’s how you can unlock and play as a Sniper in Hell Let Loose.

How to unlock the Sniper in Hell Let Loose

When first choosing your role as Sniper, you may find that the option is locked. First, your team must have a Spotter already locked in, as Snipers, along with Spotters, make up a Recon unit in Hell Let Loose.

This means that you cannot play as a Sniper if you’re the first person to join your squad (or iif you are the squad leader), as you must first have a Spotter in the team. This requirement heavily limits the Sniper role in any match, ensuring that there can be no more than two of them on either team.

How to play as Sniper in Hell Let Loose

Fortunately for all the Sniper enthusiasts out there, their limited accessibility in Hell Let Loose does not make them any less deadly. Their primary role is to eliminate enemy infantry, focusing on important targets while their Spotter provides the rest of their team with cover.

To play this role most efficiently, there are a few factors you should be aware of.

A sniper taking aim at infantry in Hell Let Loose.

Create distance by using the scope

Snipers are the only infantry role in your team that get a scope on their weapon. The level of magnification on your Sniper varies depending on the gun you choose, starting from 3x and going all the way up to 8x. Snipers can utilize this magnification to contribute to any firefight from a safe distance.

Always keep your firearm loaded

Your powerful bolt-action rifle comes at the expense of having a significantly slower reload process compared to most of the other guns in the game. For this reason, and to ensure that you’re not away from action when you’re needed most, you should frequently reload behind cover.

Aim ahead and hold your breath

Your Sniper firearm in Hell Let Loose is affected by both bullet drop and travel time. This means that where you’re aiming its crosshairs isn’t necessarily where your bullet will hit once you fire. To account for both elements, aim slightly ahead of and just a bit above where the enemy is going.

To help keep your shots as steady as possible, don’t forget to make your Sniper hold their breath when you’re aiming. Just use this function right before you’re firing your shot, as running short of breath or inhaling will throw off your aim.

That’s all you need to know about how to pick and play the Sniper role in Hell Let Loose. For more, make sure to check out our guide on whether Hell Let Loose crossplay or cross-platform and all Hell Let Loose maps ranked.

