Who is the patchwork villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To fully complete the Frost & Fairies Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must navigate through quite a few complex tasks. One of these quests asks you to track down a patchwork villager.

This Star Path task asks you to talk with a patchwork villager, which is easy to do once you know who it refers to. The character you need to speak with is a bit tricky to find, so here’s who the patchwork villager is in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Patchwork villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’re looking for the rag doll character Sally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The patchwork villager is Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas in DDV. The term patchwork refers to something featuring many different designs sewn together. Sally is a rag doll who can regularly be found wandering the valley with a needle to sew her body parts back on, just as she does in The Nightmare Before Christmas film. She also wears a signature patchwork dress made up of many unique materials stitched together, which means she fits this description in multiple ways.

Sally is one of the most complex characters to unlock in DDV, so if she’s not already in your valley, unlocking her so you can complete the patchwork villager Star Path task is tricky. Before you can even start recruiting her, you first need to unlock Jack Skellington by finding his Matryoshka Dolls. You also need to recruit Mirabel, Remy, Kristoff, and Vanellope and navigate through the Odds & Ends quest.

Once you have done all these tasks, you can begin The Woven Bridge quest, which tasks you with hunting down Spiderwebs around the village. After this, you can finally unlock Sally as a valley villager. Most characters don’t have so many prerequisites and complicated tasks associated with them, so Sally is certainly a tough villager to find, especially if you haven’t started working on recruiting her yet.

How to talk with a patchwork villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the talk with a patchwork villager duty for the Frost & Fairies Star Path, you need to have a total of two daily discussions with Sally. You can only have one chat with each villager per day, so fully finishing this quest takes a minimum of two days.

You can have a daily chat with Sally as soon as you unlock her. To do so, find her icon on the village map, interact with her, and select the option that appears by the dialogue bubble icon. All characters have unique dialogue options for their daily discussions, meaning the exact words by this icon vary, but they always appear next to the same exact icon.

The topic of conversation changes each time you chat with her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finishing this Star Path task gets you 15 Tokens to spend in the event. It’s not much, so you might need to tackle some additional tasks like giving a clumsy villager his favorites, cooking a fairly fancy dinner, spending time with Duckburg’s finest, and giving favorite gifts to an elemental force of nature if you want to earn enough to claim a reward.

If you’re not sure what to do after finishing this task, you might consider working on getting to know Sally better. You can tackle her tricky Uncanny Romance and Decay to Grow quests to progress your friendship. You’ll need to know how to find the Holiday-Tree Portal if you want to complete these tasks.

