Sally has a big project in mind shortly after she returns to the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. She needs help to tackle it, though, which is why you need to assist her in the Decay to Grow quest.

Recommended Videos

This is Sally’s level-two friendship quest and is a great task to tackle if you’re trying to quickly raise your friendship with her. There are a few tricky parts in this quest though, so here’s how to complete Decay to Grow in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Decay to Grow quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Help Sally set up a Compost Bin for her garden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Decay to Grow quest, your main goal is to help Sally make and use a Compost Bin so she can start a garden. This task requires a lot of crafting and additional work you need to finish throughout this task, so here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to get done.

Gather materials for a Compost Bin

Craft a Compost Bin

Gather materials from the Sunlit Plateau

Gather materials to make the Critter Trap

Dig out some worms in the Glade of Trust

Check the Compost Bin

Gather materials for a Compost Bin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first step is to gather all of the required materials to make a Compost Bin for Sally. You need four different items to make this item, three of which can be acquired around the valley and one that is only obtainable by talking to Remy.

Material Quantity How to get Bricks 15 Can be crafted at any crafting station using five Clay and one Coal Ore. Kristoff also sometimes sells them at his stall for 130 Star Coins. Soil 10 Can be acquired by digging using your Royal Shovel. It also sometimes drops when removing rubble on Eternity Isle in A Rift in Time. Dark Wood 10 Found on the ground around the Forgotten Lands biome. Vegetable Trimmings Three Can be obtained by talking to Remy.

Craft a Compost Bin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all of the resources you need, head to any crafting station around the valley. Navigate to the functional items page and use all of the materials you gathered to craft a Compost Bin.

It’s a bit of a costly item to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re done making the Compost Bin, track down Sally. Talk to her then she’ll ask you to meet her inside the Vitalys Mines. Head to the Sunlit Plateau biome and make your way over to the cave behind the waterfall right in the middle of this area to enter the mines.

Chat with Sally once you’re inside the Vitalys Mines to officially hand the Compost Bin over. Follow her deeper into the mines to find the right spot to place it then have another talk with her. The Compost Bin is now ready to be used, but first she needs you to gather some materials that can be put inside.

Gather materials from the Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Look for the sparkles around the biome to find the Dried Plants you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to acquire two materials that can be found in the Sunlit Plateau biome for the next part of Sally’s quest. Dry Wood can be found elsewhere in the valley too, but the Dried Plants you need can only be found around this specific biome.

Material Quantity How to get Dry Wood Six Can be found on the ground throughout the Sunlit Plateau biome, the Forgotten Lands biome, and the Frosted Heights biome. It’s also sometimes in stock at Kristoff’s stall for 25 Star Coins. Dried Plants Eight Can be found on the ground randomly throughout the Sunlit Plateau biome. They appear as small sparkling plants that can spawn anywhere in this region.

Make sure you have the Dry Wood and Dried Plants you need in your inventory before you then head back to Sally in the Vitalys Mines again. Interact with her to pass over the materials you gathered. She’ll then realize someone or something knocked over the bin so it can’t be used. Since you think it was the work of some kind of critter, you need to craft a Critter Trap to catch it.

Gather materials to make the Critter Trap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Critter Trap, you have to go on yet another material collection quest to acquire all of the items you need. There are four different resources you need to craft this item for Sally.

Material Quantity How to get Hardwood 10 Can be found on the ground throughout the Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, and Frosted Heights biomes. Kristoff sometimes has this material for sale for 10 Star Coins. Iron Ingots Two Can be crafted using five Iron Ore and one Coal Ore or one Wrought Iron. Kristoff also sometimes sells it for 150 Star Coins. Blueberries Five Can be picked from Blueberry Bushes. There are five of them around the valley. Three start off in the Forest of Valor biome and two start off in the Dazzle Beach area. These bushes can be moved, so you might have placed them elsewhere. Dream Shards Five Can be found by digging sparkling spots around the valley, feeding critters, and removing Night Thorns, Splinters of Fate, and Inkies.

Interact with any crafting station around the valley to make the Critter Trap once you have all of the materials you need. Return to the Vitalys Mines and chat with Sally again to place it. It’s finally time to start composting, but first, you need to acquire some worms.

Dig out some worms in the Glade of Trust in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the Glade of Trust biome and equip your Royal Shovel. Traverse around the area while keeping an eye out for sparkling digging spots that have small worms just barely visible sticking up out of them.

You have to look super closely at these spots to see the worms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These spots can spawn anywhere around this vast biome, so it might take you a few laps to find all of them. There are three sparkling worm spots you need to dig. Track down Sally around the village to give her all the worms you gathered once you’ve found all three.

Check the Compost Bin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Return to the Vitalys Mines again to check the Compost Bin. The critter who was messing with the Compost Pin isn’t a critter after all and Mike is the one trapped inside. Help free Mike and he’ll explain that he was trying to eat the compost because it smells like delicious seasoning to him.

Listen as Sally explains the situation to Mike and he’ll agree to only eat from the bin sometimes. Talk with Sally one last time after she’s done chatting with him to officially conclude the Decay to Grow quest as her composting project is officially up and running.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy