Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Wrought Iron on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Patience is key.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 12:01 pm

Gathering and crafting materials is one of the most fundamental gameplay aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it can oftentimes be a pretty complex process. One of the trickiest resources to get is Wrought Iron.

Recommended Videos

If you want to make some special furniture items, you need a decent amount of this resource to get the job done. Because of this, you need to know how to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to obtain Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy talking about Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
He orders a special shipment just for you every day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wrought Iron can only be obtained from Remy as a daily gift for completing daily deliveries and special quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most resources can be bought or gathered regularly in some way, but this one is only available from Remy once each day, which makes it pretty tough to obtain.

Remy wants to make his restaurant more accessible for villagers by offering delivery services and you get rewarded with Wrought Iron and various other assets for helping him. You can then use this rare material to craft unique items like Parisian Chairs and Parisian Tables.

As long as you have Remy unlocked and The Lucky Dragon update downloaded, you can talk with him to activate the Bon Appétit quest to begin earning Wrought Iron each day.

Can you craft Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Wrought Iron currently can’t be crafted, but you can turn it into regular Iron Ingots if you run out of uses for it. It may become a craftable item in a future update, but for now, talking with Remy is the only way you can get it.

Since you only get a few Wrought Iron each day, it’s generally best to hold onto it rather than crafting it into regular Iron Ingots. It’s quite easy to accidentally convert Wrought Iron without meaning to because there are two different recipes for making Iron Ingots, one of which has Wrought Iron instead of the usual Iron Ore. Because of this, make sure you’re paying close attention when crafting anything related to Iron at a crafting station.

Crafting Iron Ingots using Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Pay close attention when crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can you mine Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Unlike Iron Ore for Iron Ingots, you can’t mine for any kind of ore that can be turned into Wrought Iron. All other gems, minerals, and ores like Zinc, Jade, and Copper can be mined or dug up around the valley but Wrought Iron is a very unique resource that cannot.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin