Gathering and crafting materials is one of the most fundamental gameplay aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it can oftentimes be a pretty complex process. One of the trickiest resources to get is Wrought Iron.

If you want to make some special furniture items, you need a decent amount of this resource to get the job done. Because of this, you need to know how to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to obtain Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley

He orders a special shipment just for you every day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wrought Iron can only be obtained from Remy as a daily gift for completing daily deliveries and special quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most resources can be bought or gathered regularly in some way, but this one is only available from Remy once each day, which makes it pretty tough to obtain.

Remy wants to make his restaurant more accessible for villagers by offering delivery services and you get rewarded with Wrought Iron and various other assets for helping him. You can then use this rare material to craft unique items like Parisian Chairs and Parisian Tables.

As long as you have Remy unlocked and The Lucky Dragon update downloaded, you can talk with him to activate the Bon Appétit quest to begin earning Wrought Iron each day.

Can you craft Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Wrought Iron currently can’t be crafted, but you can turn it into regular Iron Ingots if you run out of uses for it. It may become a craftable item in a future update, but for now, talking with Remy is the only way you can get it.

Since you only get a few Wrought Iron each day, it’s generally best to hold onto it rather than crafting it into regular Iron Ingots. It’s quite easy to accidentally convert Wrought Iron without meaning to because there are two different recipes for making Iron Ingots, one of which has Wrought Iron instead of the usual Iron Ore. Because of this, make sure you’re paying close attention when crafting anything related to Iron at a crafting station.

Pay close attention when crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can you mine Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Unlike Iron Ore for Iron Ingots, you can’t mine for any kind of ore that can be turned into Wrought Iron. All other gems, minerals, and ores like Zinc, Jade, and Copper can be mined or dug up around the valley but Wrought Iron is a very unique resource that cannot.

