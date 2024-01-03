How to get Zinc in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Both the main valley and the stunning world of Eternity Isle are rich with many resources you need to progress your journey in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these resources is Zinc, which is important for many quests and crafting recipes.

Zinc is a decently rare resource that can only be found in one specific area, so it can be tricky to locate. Here’s where you can find Zinc and how to get this resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Zinc in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Zinc can exclusively be found in the Wild Tangle region of Eternity Isle. This includes The Grove, The Promenade, The Grasslands, and The Lagoon, all of which are unlockable areas within this larger biome.

To access both Zinc and the Wild Tangle area, you have to purchase the A Rift in Time expansion pass. This material is not available around the main valley at all and instead is an expansion pass exclusive asset.

You can find it all around this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How do you get Zinc in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Zinc will randomly drop when you mine rock spots with your Royal Pickaxe anywhere around the Wild Tangle region. There is no way to determine whether Zinc drops from each spot you mine, so you’ll likely have to mine at least a few spots before you actually get it.

These are the rock spots you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rock spots can be found around the edges of each area. They are pointed black rocks that might have other gem colors stuck in them if the rock spot contains any gems.

Depending on what part of the Wild Tangle area you’re in, you might find other materials like Blue Zircon, Copper, and Spinel instead. You also might obtain a few different materials from the same rock spot as I mined one that had Zinc, Copper, and Coal Ore in it.

While exploring the Wild Tangle area, keep your eye out for Time Rifts you can open to find Ancient Cores and Mist. The elusive Prisma Shrimp is also swimming around one area in this biome, so take out your fishing rod and get to work finding it if you haven’t yet.