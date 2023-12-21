All around Eternity Isle, there are incredibly unique fish just waiting to be caught in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the most strange and special ones is the Prisma Shrimp, a glittering creature covered in gems.

Every fish you come across has a specific area it calls home and a certain ripple color to watch out for, which makes fishing a sometimes tricky process, so here is how to catch a Prisma Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find a Prisma Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Prisma Shrimp are exclusively found swimming around the Wild Tangle biome on Eternity Isle, specifically in The Grove region, which is the same area where you first find Rapunzel’s Tower.

Although there is technically a river running around the outside of The Grove you can fish in, your best bet for catching the Prisma Shrimp is the small pond located in the very southeast corner of this biome. This is the only body of water exclusively tied to The Grove area and the only spot you can actually catch the Prisma Shrimp from.

There’s only one spot to fish for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to get a Prisma Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a Prisma Shrimp, head to The Grove region of the Wild Tangle and search for gold ripple spots. Prisma Shrimp are very rare which means it may take you a while to actually catch one.

If you visit the pond in The Grove but there are no gold bubble spots present, fish all other colored spots that are there to clear the pond and help a gold spot surface. As you continue to clear away white and blue ripple spots, a gold one will eventually surface.

Every gold ripple spot I’ve fished for at this pond has ended up being a Prisma Shrimp, so as long as you are at the right location and fishing from the right color spot then you will easily catch one.

It’s tough to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since this is a very rare creature, it’s a good idea to bring along a Disney character who grants a bonus for fishing when you are trying to catch it. Having a character hanging out with you while you hunt for Prisma Shrimp should result in you gaining extra of them thanks to the bonus characters with the fishing role grant.

Knowing how and where to catch Prisma Shrimp is important not just for checking off all the fish Eternity Isle has to offer but also for specific quests like The Ones That Got Away. The Prisma Shrimp isn’t the only strange fish you can find with others like the Dunebopper and Sea Snail also swimming around nearby areas.