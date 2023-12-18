How to complete The Ones That Got Away in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Everyone is excited to explore Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means you end up with a ton of quests to work through. One such quest is Goofy’s The Ones That Got Away fishing expedition.

Goofy is the fishing master of the valley, so it’s not too surprising his first endeavor on Eternity Isle is to track down some of the new fish the island has to offer. Of course, he won’t be doing any fishing himself, which means you have to complete The Ones That Got Away to help him.

How do you unlock The Ones That Got Away in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Ones That Got Away quest unlocks automatically after you purchase A Rift in Time. This quest is exclusively available to players who have this expansion pass.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Ones That Got Away quest guide

To begin this quest, locate Goofy and have a chat with him. Since he loves fishing, Goofy wants to see some of the new fish Eternity Isle has to offer so he asks you to catch two Dunebopper, two Robot Fish, and Two Prisma Shrimp.

To catch all three types of fish, you have to visit each biome within Eternity Isle, but each fish is also found within a very specific region of each biome.

Where to catch Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Dunebopper fish can be caught in The Oasis region of the Glittering Dunes biome. They can be found in blue ripple spots around the small pond in this area.

This is a very strange-looking fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can catch this fish, you first need to unlock The Oasis, which costs 6,000 Mist. This is quite a large amount, so you probably want to gather as much Mist as you can before attempting to catch the Dunebopper.

Where to catch Robot Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Robot Fish can exclusively be found around The Docks and The Overlook regions of Ancient’s Landing. This fish is found in gold ripple spots all around the watery regions of both areas.

If you don’t spot any gold spots, you should just keep fishing on blue and white spots until you do. As you remove other spots from around the water, new ones will appear which means a gold one should eventually surface.

Where to catch Prisma Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Prisma Shrimp are swimming around The Grove region of the Wild Tangle biome. They can only be caught from gold bubble spots which means they may take a while to catch. To catch Prisma Shrimp, access to The Grove must be unlocked which costs 4,000 Mist.

Goofy wants to see some rather odd fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After catching two of each fish, talk with Goofy to discuss your findings. Then, experiment with these fish by cooking three meals using them. Goofy will then give you some ingredients to help you get started. He also recommends talking with Remy to get some help if you aren’t sure what dishes to craft.

Cook meals with Dunebopper, Robot Fish, and Prisma Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking any dish involving a Dunebopper, a Robot Fish, or a Prisma Shrimp will complete the next part of The Ones That Got Away quest, but here are specific recipes you can use if you are struggling on this step:

Grilled Fish: One Fish.

One Fish. Grilled Fish Entree: One Fish and one Vegetable.

One Fish and one Vegetable. Nuts & Bolts: One Robot Fish and one Almond.

One Robot Fish and one Almond. Best Fish Forever: One Robot Fish, one Sea Snail, one Celery, and one Cumin.

One Robot Fish, one Sea Snail, one Celery, and one Cumin. Blend of the Bayou: One Prisma Shrimp, one Butter, one Celery, one Rice, and one Paprika.

One Prisma Shrimp, one Butter, one Celery, one Rice, and one Paprika. Rainbouillabaisse: One Dunebopper, one Sand Fish, one Sandworm, one Vegetable, and one Spice.

Head back to Goofy to tell him about the dish you made and he then shares a Mooncake with you so you unlock this recipe. You also receive 1,000 friendship with him and 250 Mist for your efforts as The Ones That Got Away quest is then completed.