How to make Fish Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish Salad is a three-star entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley, perfect for restoring energy or completing a specific friendship quest. It’s an easy recipe made from ingredients you can get in the base game as soon as you unlock the Forest of Valor. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting this refreshing dish.
Table of contents
Disney Dreamlight Valley Fish Salad information
When you prepare your first Fish Salad, it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection—which requires that you make one of every meal in Dreamlight Valley for 100 percent completion. You can use this meal to replenish energy, make your villagers happy, or fulfill quest objectives. It’s not very useful for earning Star Coins because it’s one of the least valuable meals in the game.
|Category
|Details
|Type
|Meal
|Category
|Entrée
|Collection
|Dreamlight Valley Meal Collection
|Sells For
|58+ Star Coins
|Energy Restored
|1,140+ Energy
Fish Salad ingredient locations
Crafting Fish Salad requires just three simple ingredients:
- x1 Any fish
- x1 Lemon
- x1 Lettuce
Fish
One of the best things about Fish Salad is its flexibility—you can use any fish in the recipe. Below is a table of all fish available in Disney Dreamlight Valley (including both DLCs) and the biomes where you can catch them. Do not use Carp, or you’ll end up with a Carp Salad.
Lemon
Lemon is harvested from Lemon Trees, originally found in the Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor. Each tree provides three Lemons per harvest, and the fruit regenerates every 27 minutes. If you need more, try buying Lemons from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust for 67 Star Coins each, though availability varies.
Lettuce
Lettuce is grown from Lettuce Seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Lettuce grows quickly, taking only three minutes from planting to harvest. Lettuce Seeds cost three Star Coins each, while fully grown Lettuce can be bought for 12 Star Coins.
Quests that use Fish Salad
Fish Salad is only required for the Patchwork Party quest, which unlocks at Friendship level seven with Sally. Once crafted, deliver the dish to Sally—then all you need to do is place the Patchwork Quilt somewhere in the valley to finish off the entire quest.
Although there’s only one quest for this dish, you may find that your villagers order it in Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace. If you haven’t unlocked these, you can learn more about them in our Carp Salad recipe guide.
Published: Jan 8, 2025 05:01 am