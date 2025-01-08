Forgot password
Avatar taking a selfie with a fox and a Fish Salad in DDV.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to make Fish Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Add this simple recipe to your collection!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 05:01 am

Fish Salad is a three-star entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley, perfect for restoring energy or completing a specific friendship quest. It’s an easy recipe made from ingredients you can get in the base game as soon as you unlock the Forest of Valor. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting this refreshing dish.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fish Salad information

The Fish Salad meal in DDV.
Make your own Fish Salad! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you prepare your first Fish Salad, it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection—which requires that you make one of every meal in Dreamlight Valley for 100 percent completion. You can use this meal to replenish energy, make your villagers happy, or fulfill quest objectives. It’s not very useful for earning Star Coins because it’s one of the least valuable meals in the game.

CategoryDetails
TypeMeal
CategoryEntrée
CollectionDreamlight Valley Meal Collection
Sells For58+ Star Coins
Energy Restored1,140+ Energy

Fish Salad ingredient locations

Crafting Fish Salad requires just three simple ingredients:

  • x1 Any fish
  • x1 Lemon
  • x1 Lettuce

Fish

Fishing for Koi in DDV.
Catching Koi! Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best things about Fish Salad is its flexibility—you can use any fish in the recipe. Below is a table of all fish available in Disney Dreamlight Valley (including both DLCs) and the biomes where you can catch them. Do not use Carp, or you’ll end up with a Carp Salad.

FishWhere to Ccatch
AnglerfishForgotten Lands
BassPeaceful Meadow
Forest of Valor
Sunlit Plateau
Frosted Heights
The Oasis
The Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
BreamPeaceful Meadow
Brilliant Blue StarfishThe Oasis
Carp (Do not use)Forest of Valor
Sunlit Plateau
CatfishPeaceful Meadow
CodDazzle Beach
Glade of Trust
Forgotten Lands
The DocksThe Overlook
CrabFrosted Heights
DunebopperThe Oasis
Electric EelThe Grasslands
The Promenade
Flying FishThe Elysian Fields
The Fiery Plains
The Statue’s Shadow
Mount Olympus
FuguDazzle Beach
Here and There FishAnywhere
HerringDazzle Beach
Glade of Trust
HippocampusThe Elysian Fields
The Fiery Plains
The Statue’s Shadow
Mount Olympus
KingfishDazzle Beach
KoiThe Bind
LampreyThe Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Fallen Fortress
The Beanstalk Marshes
LancetfishForgotten Lands
LobsterGlade of Trust
MusselThe Elysian Fields
The Fiery Plains
The Statue’s Shadow
Mount Olympus
OctopusThe Docks
The Overlook
PerchForest of Valor
Sunlit Plateau
The Grove
The Lagoon
PikeForest of Valor
PiranhaThe Lagoon
PirarucuThe Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
 Pretty Pink StarfishThe Oasis
Prisma ShrimpThe Grove
Rainbow TroutPeaceful Meadow
Forest of Valor
The Oasis
Robot FishThe Docks
The Overlook
SalmonSunlit Plateau
Frosted Heights
The Grasslands
The Promenade
Sand FishThe Plains
The Wasted
The Borderlands
Sand WormThe Plains
The Wasted
The Borderlands
ScorpionThe Plains
The Wasted
The Borderlands
Sea SnailThe docks
The Overlook
Sea WolfThe Bind
SeaweedAnywhere in Dreamlight Valley
The Grasslands
The Promenade
The Grove
The Lagoon
ShadThe Docks
The Overlook
ShrimpDazzle Beach
Skeleton FishThe Plains
The Wasted
The Borderlands
SoleForgotten Lands
The Docks
The Overlook
Sorcerer Hat Hermit CrabThe Bind
SquidGlade of Trust
Forgotten Lands
Stygian MudskipperThe Elysian Fields
The Fiery Plains
The Statue’s Shadow
Mount Olympus
SwordfishDazzle Beach
TilapiaSunlit Plateau
Frosted Heights
TunaGlade of Trust
Forgotten Lands
WalleyeSunlit Plateau
White SturgeonFrosted Heights

Lemon

Lemon trees in DDV.
An excuse to show off this area in my valley! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lemon is harvested from Lemon Trees, originally found in the Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor. Each tree provides three Lemons per harvest, and the fruit regenerates every 27 minutes. If you need more, try buying Lemons from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust for 67 Star Coins each, though availability varies.

Lettuce

Buying lettuce in DDV.
Shopping in the Peaceful Meadow! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lettuce is grown from Lettuce Seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Lettuce grows quickly, taking only three minutes from planting to harvest. Lettuce Seeds cost three Star Coins each, while fully grown Lettuce can be bought for 12 Star Coins.

Quests that use Fish Salad

Giving Sally a Fish Salad in DDV.
One of four recipes Sally requests! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish Salad is only required for the Patchwork Party quest, which unlocks at Friendship level seven with Sally. Once crafted, deliver the dish to Sally—then all you need to do is place the Patchwork Quilt somewhere in the valley to finish off the entire quest.

Although there’s only one quest for this dish, you may find that your villagers order it in Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace. If you haven’t unlocked these, you can learn more about them in our Carp Salad recipe guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton has been a freelancer for over 7 years, and has experience working as a writer in just about every industry. They are an advocate for accessibility and diversity in gaming, and a huge supporter of indie game teams. Whether they're running around in Disney Dreamlight Valley, scoping out the unnerving waters of Dredge, or building a new park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, it's safe to say that they have varied preferences in games. You're sure to see a lot of different genres from this writer, but they strive to give the best information possible in all of their guides while being distracted by their two cats.
twitter