How to make Fish Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish Salad is a three-star entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley, perfect for restoring energy or completing a specific friendship quest. It’s an easy recipe made from ingredients you can get in the base game as soon as you unlock the Forest of Valor. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting this refreshing dish.

Recommended Videos

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fish Salad information

Make your own Fish Salad! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you prepare your first Fish Salad, it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection—which requires that you make one of every meal in Dreamlight Valley for 100 percent completion. You can use this meal to replenish energy, make your villagers happy, or fulfill quest objectives. It’s not very useful for earning Star Coins because it’s one of the least valuable meals in the game.

Category Details Type Meal Category Entrée Collection Dreamlight Valley Meal Collection Sells For 58+ Star Coins Energy Restored 1,140+ Energy

Fish Salad ingredient locations

Crafting Fish Salad requires just three simple ingredients:

x1 Any fish

x1 Lemon

x1 Lettuce

Fish

Catching Koi! Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best things about Fish Salad is its flexibility—you can use any fish in the recipe. Below is a table of all fish available in Disney Dreamlight Valley (including both DLCs) and the biomes where you can catch them. Do not use Carp, or you’ll end up with a Carp Salad.

Fish Where to Ccatch Anglerfish Forgotten Lands Bass Peaceful Meadow

Forest of Valor

Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

The Oasis

The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon Bream Peaceful Meadow Brilliant Blue Starfish The Oasis Carp (Do not use) Forest of Valor

Sunlit Plateau Catfish Peaceful Meadow Cod Dazzle Beach

Glade of Trust

Forgotten Lands

The DocksThe Overlook Crab Frosted Heights Dunebopper The Oasis Electric Eel The Grasslands

The Promenade Flying Fish The Elysian Fields

The Fiery Plains

The Statue’s Shadow

Mount Olympus Fugu Dazzle Beach Here and There Fish Anywhere Herring Dazzle Beach

Glade of Trust Hippocampus The Elysian Fields

The Fiery Plains

The Statue’s Shadow

Mount Olympus Kingfish Dazzle Beach Koi The Bind Lamprey The Wild Woods

Teapot Falls

The Fallen Fortress

The Beanstalk Marshes Lancetfish Forgotten Lands Lobster Glade of Trust Mussel The Elysian Fields

The Fiery Plains

The Statue’s Shadow

Mount Olympus Octopus The Docks

The Overlook Perch Forest of Valor

Sunlit Plateau

The Grove

The Lagoon Pike Forest of Valor Piranha The Lagoon Pirarucu The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon Pretty Pink Starfish The Oasis Prisma Shrimp The Grove Rainbow Trout Peaceful Meadow

Forest of Valor

The Oasis Robot Fish The Docks

The Overlook Salmon Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

The Grasslands

The Promenade Sand Fish The Plains

The Wasted

The Borderlands Sand Worm The Plains

The Wasted

The Borderlands Scorpion The Plains

The Wasted

The Borderlands Sea Snail The docks

The Overlook Sea Wolf The Bind Seaweed Anywhere in Dreamlight Valley

The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon Shad The Docks

The Overlook Shrimp Dazzle Beach Skeleton Fish The Plains

The Wasted

The Borderlands Sole Forgotten Lands

The Docks

The Overlook Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab The Bind Squid Glade of Trust

Forgotten Lands Stygian Mudskipper The Elysian Fields

The Fiery Plains

The Statue’s Shadow

Mount Olympus Swordfish Dazzle Beach Tilapia Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights Tuna Glade of Trust

Forgotten Lands Walleye Sunlit Plateau White Sturgeon Frosted Heights

Lemon

An excuse to show off this area in my valley! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lemon is harvested from Lemon Trees, originally found in the Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor. Each tree provides three Lemons per harvest, and the fruit regenerates every 27 minutes. If you need more, try buying Lemons from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust for 67 Star Coins each, though availability varies.

Lettuce

Shopping in the Peaceful Meadow! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lettuce is grown from Lettuce Seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Lettuce grows quickly, taking only three minutes from planting to harvest. Lettuce Seeds cost three Star Coins each, while fully grown Lettuce can be bought for 12 Star Coins.

Quests that use Fish Salad

One of four recipes Sally requests! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fish Salad is only required for the Patchwork Party quest, which unlocks at Friendship level seven with Sally. Once crafted, deliver the dish to Sally—then all you need to do is place the Patchwork Quilt somewhere in the valley to finish off the entire quest.

Although there’s only one quest for this dish, you may find that your villagers order it in Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace. If you haven’t unlocked these, you can learn more about them in our Carp Salad recipe guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy