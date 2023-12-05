How to get a Sea Snail in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fishing for a Sea Snail has always been one of my favorite pastime activities while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley. I love searching for new fish and proudly serving them up as tasty meals to the villagers.

If you want to find the Sea Snail in Disney Dreamlight Valley, grab your fishing rod and follow my lead because you just might miss it.

How to find the Sea Snail in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to find where the sea snail is in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to want to make sure you have a fishing rod readily available. A fishing rod can be obtained once you’ve gone through the main storyline of the game. Goofy will be the one to teach you how to fish, and you’ll eventually learn fishing can be done by approaching bubbles around bodies of water.

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Sea Snail is located near the docks with the blue ripples by Dazzle Beach at The Overlook. If you’re still unable to find the Sea Snail, you will need patience. There are plenty of other fish swimming around and some are rarer than others. Remember, fishing is an activity that isn’t meant to be rushed. You’re to fish, relax, and take in the valley you need to restore.

Not only are fish great ingredients to use for meals, but you can also just sell them as they are to earn quick cash. When I first started, I loved to fish for money because some of them can sell for high prices. The Sea Snail can be sold at any stall for 250 Star Coins, so if you catch one, you can make a small profit.

How to unlock Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you haven’t unlocked different areas of the map and you need to get into Dazzle Beach, you’re going to want to finish the quest “Friendship is Everything” and offer 1,000 Dreamlight to Merlin. You’ll learn eventually Dreamlight is important to unlock surrounding biomes around the valley.

You can obtain Dreamlight by doing activities around the valley. These activities can range from fishing, gardening, digging, or chatting with villagers who are currently on your island. I recommend doing activities with your villagers to build up their friendship. Eventually, you’ll unlock quests that can be very useful and offer fantastic rewards.