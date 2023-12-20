Eternity Isle has a wide variety of fish quite unlike any you can find around the regular villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the most peculiar fish you can catch is the Dunebopper, an essential catch for quests and one solely found in a very specific area.

Whether you need this fish for a specific quest or simply want to catch all of the creatures Eternity Isle has to offer, understanding how to catch a Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley is crucial for your gameplay.

Where to find a Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dunebopper fish can only be caught from the Glittering Dunes biome on Eternity Isle, specifically in The Oasis area of this region. This fish does not swim around anywhere else, which means you must unlock The Oasis for 6,000 Mist before you can fish for it.

This is the only spot you can catch one from. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to get a Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a Dunebopper, make sure you are in The Oasis, then scout around the water for blue ripple spots. When you spot one, use your Royal Fishing Rod to catch a Dunebopper from it since this fish exclusively appears from blue bubble spots.

The Oasis only has one medium-sized pond for you to fish in, so it might be a while before you actually see a blue ripple spot you can catch a Dunebopper from. The best way to speed this process along is to fish out of all other ripple spots that appear to help make room for a blue one.

It’s certainly very unique. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue bubble spots are decently common but not quite as abundant as white ones. Still, I have had no issues catching quite a few Duneboppers in just a couple of minutes as the correct bubble color surfaces in this area quite often.

Every single blue ripple spot I have caught a fish from in The Oasis has rewarded me with a Dunebopper, so this is either the only fish that appears in the blue spots for this region or the most common one, which means you are very likely to find one as soon as you get the correct color to appear.

Catching a Dunebopper is not only important for collecting all of the fish Eternity Isle has to offer but is also essential for quests like The Ones That Got Away, which means you must work to find it sooner or later. Like all resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s best to stock up on this fish so you can be prepared for any task or quest you encounter as you progress.