How to cook Savory Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can make over 160 unique recipes by foraging ingredients from different biomes. Some of these ingredients are unique, cannot be farmed, and can only be found or purchased from specific biomes. The range of recipes varies from one to five stars, and each preparation will have certain mandatory or versatile ingredients you can use.

The Savory Fish is one of the recipes players get to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it is a two-star recipe. It’s relatively easy to make and you will need one piece of Coal Ore to cook this dish on any Stove.

Here’s how to make the Savory Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Savory Fish Recipe

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Savory Fish is a two-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, requiring only two ingredients to prepare. This dish has one mandatory and one versatile ingredient. The mandatory ingredient is Lemon, and the versatile ingredient is fish. Players need one piece of any Fish and one piece of Lemon to prepare the Savory Fish recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can consume the Savory Fish recipe to gain 1,325 Energy. You can also sell this item for 165 Star Coins.

We recommend preparing this dish early to replenish your health while completing different quests. If you are not consuming it, gift it to an NPC to improve your Friendship Levels with the character. As for the ingredients, Lemons cannot be purchased or planted, and you will only find this ingredient in the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust biome. Look for the bushes with yellow fruits at these biomes to collect Lemon. It grows in 27 minutes, and each harvest rewards players with three pieces of Lemon.

How to get fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

Fishes can be found by fishing at different watering holes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can find these watering holes at different biomes, and you must have the Fishing Rod to catch fish at these spots. Complete the Fishing Expedition quest and interact with Goofy to get the Fishing Rod. Visit any of the water bodies in the game to start fishing. You can simply cast a line from the Fishing Rod at a watering hole to catch a fish. Perform the QTEs when they pop up on the screen to tire the fish and pull the line to capture it.

Stand in front of a watering hole, and you’ll see three distinctly colored water ripples and bubbles: white, blue, and golden. These colors signify the rarity of fish found at that spot. To catch fish from these bubbles, you must aim and cast the line inside that spot. White ripples signify common fishes and require only a couple of pulls to get the fish. Similarly, Blue ripples signify higher rarity fishes, and players need to perform three pulls to get the fish. Golden ripples contain the highest rarity fishes and need players to perform four successful pulls.