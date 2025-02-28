Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player with brown braids and a long green coat standing next to Genie's Sparkles on a roof in front of the Palace of Agrabah in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to find Genie’s Sparkles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Surely this teaser means we'll eventually get Genie in the valley, right?
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 11:10 am

During most Disney Dreamlight Valley quests, you’re often tasked with finding items scattered around vast areas. This is a crucial part of the Wish Magic task that asks you to find Genie’s Sparkles.

Recommended Videos

You’re only given a vague clue to find this item, and Agrabah is also quite a labyrinth, which means you may not know how to get to the right spot even if you do know exactly where to go. Finding what you’re looking for in this quest can be extremely tough because of this, so here’s how to find Genie’s Sparkles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Table of contents

Where are Genie’s Sparkles in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The player looking at Genie's black and white sparkles on the roof Disney Dreamlight Valley
They’re easy to spot once you’re in the right place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Genie’s Sparkles can be found on the rooftop where you first met Aladdin during The Ancient Revealed quest. You also visited this spot during the Brave the Storm quest that takes place right after.

Even though you’ve been to this spot twice before, it can still be pretty tricky to find since Agrabah is a maze and has plenty of different locations to explore. It’s easy to get lost and the area you need to find isn’t super accessible.

It’s also tough since the only hint you’re given to find Genie’s Sparkles during the Wish Magic quest is to “look for somewhere with a view of the palace.” You might think of somewhere else, but this specific rooftop is the only spot that gives you a good look at the palace.

These sparkles are black and white and move around frequently. They’re near the right corner edge of the roof next to a turquoise ottoman. Spotting them once you’re on the roof is fairly easy, but getting to it can be difficult if you don’t know the way.

Find some of Genie’s Sparkles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To reach the roof where Genie’s Sparkles can be found, you need to follow these steps:

  • Start at the entrance to Agrabah. This is the massive archway right in front of the Realm entrance.
  • Walk forward and continue going straight until you reach the massive swirling sandstorm in the Central Market.
  • Head left around the sandstorm and continue straight.
  • Once you pass the dark wooden sign with a white hammer on it, walk up the light brown and turquoise ramp just outside the archway that leads into the Artisans’ District.
A player with brown braids and a yellow and blue top and skirt walking up a ramp in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There are lots of different ramps around the Realm, so make sure you find the right one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • As soon as you walk onto the roof from the ramp, turn right.
  • Head straight across the wooden bridge you built earlier on during The Ancient Revealed quest.
  • Walk past the barrel to cross over the wooded bridge right behind it.
  • Head to the corner of the roof area overlooking the palace to grab Genie’s Sparkles.
A player with brown braids and a yellow and blue top and skirt walking across roofs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You can only access the area with Genie’s Sparkles by traveling over these roofs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What do Genie’s Sparkles do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Genie’s Sparkles can be interacted with to drop the Remnant of the Third Wish. They’re what’s left behind of Aladdin’s third wish in the film Aladdin, which is to set Genie free. You need this item to complete the end of the Wish Magic quest, so finding it is crucial if you want to progress.

There’s plenty more to get done after you manage to find and interact with Genie’s Sparkles. Next, you might work on finally unlocking Jasmine and Aladdin through the Carpet Diem quest or try tackling some tricky Oasis Retreat Star Path duties.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content