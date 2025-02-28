During most Disney Dreamlight Valley quests, you’re often tasked with finding items scattered around vast areas. This is a crucial part of the Wish Magic task that asks you to find Genie’s Sparkles.

You’re only given a vague clue to find this item, and Agrabah is also quite a labyrinth, which means you may not know how to get to the right spot even if you do know exactly where to go. Finding what you’re looking for in this quest can be extremely tough because of this, so here’s how to find Genie’s Sparkles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where are Genie’s Sparkles in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

They’re easy to spot once you’re in the right place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Genie’s Sparkles can be found on the rooftop where you first met Aladdin during The Ancient Revealed quest. You also visited this spot during the Brave the Storm quest that takes place right after.

Even though you’ve been to this spot twice before, it can still be pretty tricky to find since Agrabah is a maze and has plenty of different locations to explore. It’s easy to get lost and the area you need to find isn’t super accessible.

It’s also tough since the only hint you’re given to find Genie’s Sparkles during the Wish Magic quest is to “look for somewhere with a view of the palace.” You might think of somewhere else, but this specific rooftop is the only spot that gives you a good look at the palace.

These sparkles are black and white and move around frequently. They’re near the right corner edge of the roof next to a turquoise ottoman. Spotting them once you’re on the roof is fairly easy, but getting to it can be difficult if you don’t know the way.

Find some of Genie’s Sparkles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To reach the roof where Genie’s Sparkles can be found, you need to follow these steps:

Start at the entrance to Agrabah. This is the massive archway right in front of the Realm entrance.

Walk forward and continue going straight until you reach the massive swirling sandstorm in the Central Market.

Head left around the sandstorm and continue straight.

Once you pass the dark wooden sign with a white hammer on it, walk up the light brown and turquoise ramp just outside the archway that leads into the Artisans’ District.

There are lots of different ramps around the Realm, so make sure you find the right one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you walk onto the roof from the ramp, turn right.

Head straight across the wooden bridge you built earlier on during The Ancient Revealed quest.

Walk past the barrel to cross over the wooded bridge right behind it.

Head to the corner of the roof area overlooking the palace to grab Genie’s Sparkles.

You can only access the area with Genie’s Sparkles by traveling over these roofs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What do Genie’s Sparkles do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Genie’s Sparkles can be interacted with to drop the Remnant of the Third Wish. They’re what’s left behind of Aladdin’s third wish in the film Aladdin, which is to set Genie free. You need this item to complete the end of the Wish Magic quest, so finding it is crucial if you want to progress.

There’s plenty more to get done after you manage to find and interact with Genie’s Sparkles. Next, you might work on finally unlocking Jasmine and Aladdin through the Carpet Diem quest or try tackling some tricky Oasis Retreat Star Path duties.

