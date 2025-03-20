Who is the diamond in the rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Star Path events ask you to complete lots of unique tasks to earn rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some of the most common duties in this event are riddles pointing you toward specific characters, like the talk with a diamond in the rough quest.

This task refers to a specific title only given to one character in the entire Disney universe, so finding the right one and getting it done can be tricky. Here’s who the diamond in the rough is in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Diamond in the rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This riddle is a fairly tricky one to solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The diamond in the rough in DDV is Aladdin, the titular protagonist of the Disney film. The phrase “diamond in the rough” is a direct quote taken from the film, so if you haven’t seen it in a while, you might not recall what it means.

This title comes into play with regard to the Cave of Wonders, a magical treasure trove guarded by a talking lion head. When Jafar tries to send someone inside to steal the treasure for him, the talking cave warns him that only a “diamond in the rough” can enter. The thief is not the one, so he fails and ends up buried alive. Jafar then starts searching for the one and ends up finding Aladdin. Aladdin manages to enter and escape alive with a new blue ally at his side, making him the official diamond in the rough.

Aladdin has quite a few nicknames throughout the film, including street rat, Prince Ali Ababwa, Al, diamond in the rough, and more. With such a vast array of names to choose from, recalling the right one for this task can be tricky.

This duty can also be tough since there’s a separate quest called Diamond in the Rough in DDV too. In this task, you’re the one who enters the Cave of Wonders, which may lead you to think you’re the one referred to in the Star Path duty. Only Aladdin is officially known as the diamond in the rough, though, so seek him out to tackle this task.

How to talk with a diamond in the rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To fully finish the talk with a diamond in the rough duty for the Oasis Retreat Star Path, you need to have two daily discussions with Aladdin. You can only chat with each character once per day, so it takes a minimum of two full days to finish this task.

Finishing this duty gets you 15 Tokens to spend on rewards in the event. It’s not a whole lot on its own, but it’s a bit more than the lowest possible reward for a single task, so it’s still certainly worth doing.

Have a chat with him twice to finish this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you don’t get enough to buy most of the big rewards in the Oasis Retreat Star Path event after finishing this task, you may need to complete some additional duties to claim the prize you’re after. Some other tricky but rewarding ones include giving villagers from the islands their favorite gifts, harvesting a bright yellow fruit, cooking a fairly fancy dinner, and gifting favorite gifts to any villager wearing glasses.

